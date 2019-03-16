Cam Peele Splits 19.08 At MHSAA D3 State Meet

2019 MHSAA Boys D3 State Meet

March 8th-9th

Oakland University, Rochester Hills, MI

Short Course Yards

TOP 5 TEAM STANDINGS

Holland Christian – 323.5 East Grand Rapids – 267 Marshall – 198 Spring Lake – 197 Hamilton- 139

Holland Christian won the MHSAA D3 state meet by a big margin, comfortably taking home the team title. Holland Christian used their depth to get it done in the end.

The biggest story coming out of this meet was Spring Lake senior and U of Michigan recruit Cam Peele becoming the first swimmer in MHSAA history to break 20 seconds in the 50 free. Peele posted a quick 19.86 in prelims of the 50, making history in for MHSAA. He then swam a 19.91 in finals, again breaking 20 seconds. His best performance, however, was in the 200 free relay, where he anchored Spring Lake to victory with a startling 19.08. His time would have been the fastest split on Michigan’s 200 free relay at the Big Ten Championships a few weeks back. He also went on to win the 100 free in a new MHSAA D3 record of 43.94.

Riley VanMeter of Holland Christian broke a pair of MHSAA D3 records, coming in the 100 fly and 100 back. VanMeter, an Alabama recruit, swam a speedy 48.07 in the 100 fly to win the event by nearly 2 seconds. The 100 back was even faster, where he swam a 48.95. In addition to breaking the D3 record, his time was the fastest of all 3 of the MHSAA state meets this year. Additionally, the runner-up, Joey Wachter (Spring Lake), was the 2nd fastest of all 3 state meets, coming in at 49.90.

Spring Lake broke the D3 record in the 400 free relay, and posted the fastest time of any of the MHSAA state meets this year as well. Kevin Losee (46.56), Charles Brown (49.00), Joey Wachter (45.09), and Cam Peele (43.01) combined for a 3:03.66. Spring Lake also won the 200 free relay in a new D3 record with almost the same relay. Wachter led off in 20.92, while Sam Sella split 22.03, Losee split 20.85, and Peele split his stunning 19.08. Their final time of 1:22.88 was again the fastest time of any of the 3 state meets this year.

Other Event Winners: