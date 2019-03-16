Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 4 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 4

Team 1650fr 100fr 200bk 200br 3-mtr 400FR Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relay Up/Down
Queens (NC) 2/0 3/2 3/1 2/0 0/0 1/0 8/3 1/0
Northern Michigan 0/0 0/1 2/0 0/0 0/3 0/1 2/4 0/1
Wayne State 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/1 2/2 0/1
Grand Valley 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/1 2/1 0/1
Colorado Mesa 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 2/1 0/0
Clarion 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 2/0 0/0
Drury 2/0 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/2 1/0
Oklahoma Baptist 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 1/2 1/0
Tampa 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 1/2 1/0
Wingate 0/2 0/0 1/0 0/2 0/0 1/0 1/2 1/0
St. Cloud State 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/1 1/2 0/1
Lynn 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
UC San Diego 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 1/0
West Chester 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1
Fresno Pacific 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Indiana Univ of PA 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Lewis 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
MSU Mankato 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Northern State 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Western State Colorado 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Indianapolis 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0/1
Lindenwood 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1
Cal State East Bay 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Florida Southern 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
LIU Post 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
McKendree 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Sioux Falls 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Truman State 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
West Florida 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Nova Southeastern 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Simon Fraser 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Carson-Newman 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 32/32 8/8

Projected Standings

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Prelims Final Projected Standings vs Prelims vs Psych
Queens (NC) 497 213 710 5.5 70
Drury 281 87 368 -4.5 -70
West Chester 200 43 243 34 127
Nova Southeastern 173.5 40 213.5 -17 -8.5
Tampa 147 59.5 207 -15 -44
UC San Diego 159 45 204 -40.5 -39
Wingate 131.5 66 197.5 24.5 64.5
Oklahoma Baptist 116 50 166 16 46
Wayne State 113 53.5 166 -6.5 7
Lindenwood 126 32 158 6 -34
Grand Valley 100 46 146 -1.5 21
Delta State 128 11 139 16 -31
Simon Fraser 117 22 139 -16.5 76
Northern Michigan 55 44 99 -9 -63
Indianapolis 66 29 95 -14 -30
Colorado Mesa 43 33 76 12.5 27
Northern State 54 15 69 2 -1
Clarion 33 34 67 4 4
Western State Colorado 50 17 67 6 -5
St. Cloud State 31 33 64 -4 -33
Sioux Falls 56 6 62 3.5 -4
Carson-Newman 39 4 43 -5 11
Fresno Pacific 16 14 30 0 3
Indiana Univ of PA 14 16 30 6 30
MSU Mankato 9 20 29 0 -6
Findlay 21 0 21 -12 13
West Florida 16 5 21 -2 -68
Lynn 2 15 17 -7 -4
Florida Southern 15 1 16 -1 -35
Bridgeport 15 0 15 3 2
Truman State 12 3 15 -2 -2
Azusa Pacific 12 0 12 0 -1
Lewis 0 12 12 0 12
Bellarmine 11 0 11 -5 -33
Hillsdale 11 0 11 -2 8
LIU Post 9 2 11 5.5 6
McKendree 6 5 11 2 -3
Cal State East Bay 4 6 10 0.5 10
Bloomsburg 9 0 9 4 6
Rollins 9 0 9 6 0
Augustana 2 3 5 1 3
CS Mines 5 0 5 -9.5 -30
Alaska Fairbanks 4 0 4 -5 1
Saginaw Valley 2 0 2 0 0
Saint Rose 1 0 1 -3 1

 

