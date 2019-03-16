2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 4 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 4

Team 1650fr 100fr 200bk 200br 3-mtr 400FR Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relay Up/Down Queens (NC) 2/0 3/2 3/1 2/0 0/0 1/0 8/3 1/0 Northern Michigan 0/0 0/1 2/0 0/0 0/3 0/1 2/4 0/1 Wayne State 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/1 2/2 0/1 Grand Valley 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/1 2/1 0/1 Colorado Mesa 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 2/1 0/0 Clarion 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 Drury 2/0 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/2 1/0 Oklahoma Baptist 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 1/2 1/0 Tampa 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 1/2 1/0 Wingate 0/2 0/0 1/0 0/2 0/0 1/0 1/2 1/0 St. Cloud State 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/1 1/2 0/1 Lynn 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 UC San Diego 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 West Chester 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 Fresno Pacific 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Indiana Univ of PA 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Lewis 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 MSU Mankato 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Northern State 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Western State Colorado 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Indianapolis 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0/1 Lindenwood 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1 Cal State East Bay 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Florida Southern 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 LIU Post 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 McKendree 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Sioux Falls 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Truman State 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 West Florida 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Nova Southeastern 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Simon Fraser 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Carson-Newman 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 32/32 8/8

Projected Standings