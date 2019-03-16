Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 4 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

 

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 4

Team 1650fr 100fr 200bk 200br 400FR Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relay Up/Down
Queens (NC) 1/1 3/1 2/0 1/0 1/0 7/2 1/0
Delta State 1/0 1/0 1/1 1/1 1/0 4/2 1/0
McKendree 1/0 2/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 3/1 1/0
Wayne State 0/1 0/0 1/0 1/2 1/0 2/3 1/0
Missouri S&T 2/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 2/2 1/0
Grand Valley 0/1 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/1 2/1 0/1
Lindenwood 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/3 1/0
Indianapolis 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1 1/3 0/1
Florida Southern 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0/1
Simon Fraser 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/2 0/1
UC San Diego 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/1 0/1
Wingate 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/1 0/1
Emmanuel 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
Northern Michigan 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
Florida Tech 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0
Drury 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Henderson State 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Saint Leo 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Fresno Pacific 0/0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/0
Tampa 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0
Nova Southeastern 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1
Oklahoma Baptist 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1
Bridgeport 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Carson-Newman 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 32/32 8/8

Projected Standings

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Prelims Final Projected Standings vs Prelims vs Psych
Queens (NC) 450 154 604 1.5 45
Delta State 273.5 102 375.5 16.5 59.5
Indianapolis 270 47 317 11.5 41
Wayne State 174.5 69 243.5 -25 20.5
Grand Valley 170 52 222 9 -44
Missouri S&T 149 68 217 -8 -3
McKendree 122 76 198 14.5 -28
Lindenwood 143 46 189 7 -14
UC San Diego 148 34 182 -19 10
Simon Fraser 146 28 174 18 44
Colorado Mesa 166 0 166 4 -4
Florida Tech 109.5 40 149.5 4.5 87.5
Nova Southeastern 133 14 147 -9 -6
Florida Southern 97.5 27 124.5 5.5 -47.5
Tampa 73 23 96 9 -99
Emmanuel 73.5 20 93.5 16 -3.5
Wingate 52.5 28 80.5 -10.5 -16.5
Northern Michigan 48 21 69 -12 10
Drury 51 14 65 -6 -9
Oklahoma Baptist 43 12 55 -24 -21
Carson-Newman 35 9 44 -9 -17
Fresno Pacific 29 8 37 -6.5 11
Clarion 30 0 30 -3 -3
Henderson State 6 15 21 -6 -19
Saint Leo 0 20 20 -16 -46
St. Cloud State 17 0 17 0 0
Bellarmine 15 0 15 -1 2
Southern Connecticut 14 0 14 0 8
Gannon 10 0 10 3 10
Bridgeport 6 3 9 2 -8
Concordia Irvine 4 0 4 1 4
Truman State 4 0 4 -5 1

 

