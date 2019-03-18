Marius Kusch Joins “41” Club with NCAA D2 Record in the 100 Free on Day 4

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Podium:

Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) – 41.73 Victor Rocha Furtado, Florida Tech – 43.07 Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) – 43.31

Queens University of Charlotte senior Marius Kusch lowered his own NCAA Division II and championship meet records in the 100 free to 41.73 on Saturday in finals of the individual event. It was his fourth individual title and third NCAA Division II record of the weekend. He won the 200 IM, 100 fly (with an NCAA D2 record), 100 back (with an NCAA D2 record), and 100 free (with an NCAA D2 record). He was also a member of three winning relays at the 2019 NCAA Division II Championships.

It was obvious from the start of the race that Kusch was going to make the most of his final collegiate swim. He exploded off the block and was already half a body length ahead of the field coming off the 25 wall. By the 75 turn he was a full body ahead, and when he came into the final wall he had lowered his own meet and Division II record by 7/10. Kusch became the first Division II swimmer to break 42 seconds, notching a 41.73 for the win. Out in 19.86, he came home in 21.87. Later that evening he swam the second-fastest 100 free in Division II history leading off the Queens 400 free relay. There, he was out in 20.04 and back in 21.97 for a time of 42.01.

This was Kusch’s third consecutive national title in the 100 free. In 2017 he won with 43.03. The following year he went 42.42 to break the Division II mark of 42.61, set by Andrey Seryy of Wayne State at 2012 NCAA Division II Championships. And now, with his 2019 victory, he has lowered that mark again, to 41.73.

In February at the Bluegrass Mountain Championships, Kusch won the 100 free in 42.29. That eclipsed his 2018 NCAA record but the championship mark remained at 42.42… until Saturday. Now both stand at 41.73.

Kusch is now tied with Dylan Carter as the 32nd-fastest performer of all time in the 100-yard freestyle.

Below are his NCAA Division II record progressions: