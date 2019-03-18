NCAP Shaves 3 Seconds off 11-12 Mixed Medley Relay NAG Record

2019 PV 14 & Under Junior Olympic Championships

March 14-17, 2019

University of Maryland, College Park, MD

SCY

Results on Meet Mobile “2019 PV 14&U Junior Olympic Championships”

The Nation’s Capital relay team of Simon Bermudez, Lleyton Arnold, Madisyn Carter, and Ainsley Taylor took down the 11-12 short course mixed 200 medley relay National Age Group record at the 2019 PV 14 & Under Junior Olympic Championships Sunday night.

Bermudez led off in 24.80, Arnold went 30.00 on breast, Carter 26.71 on fly, and Taylor 25.00 on free for a final time of 1:46.51. The previous 11-12 record of 1:49.65 was set in 2018 by the Chicago Wolfpack team of Maya Arroyo, Kayla Duran, Aaron Grgurovic, and Jackson Heinlein‐Preseault.

USA Swimming began recognizing mixed relay NAG records in September 2018 after the inclusion of mixed relay at both the FINA World Championships and Olympics.