Hudson Explorers Down 13-14 Mixed Medley Relay NAG Record

2019 Lake Erie Senior Championships

  • March 17-19, 2019
  • University of Akron-Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, Ohio
  • LCM
  • Results on Meet Mobile “LE Senior Championships”

The Hudson Explorers relay team of Olivia PisanoVittorio Cappablanca, Alex Cimera, and Carrie Caniglia took down the 13-14 long course mixed 200 medley relay National Age Group record at the 2019 Lake Erie Senior Championships Saturday night in Akron, Ohio

Pisano led off in 31.70, Cappablanca went 32.64 on breast, Cimera 25.88 on fly, and Caniglia 27.55 on free for a final time of 1:57.77. The previous 13-14 record of 2:00.10 was set by the Elmbrook Swim Club team ofKaylyn Schoof, Michael Linnihan, Reilly Tiltmann, and Ido Korabelnikov in 2017.

USA Swimming began recognizing mixed relay NAG records in September 2018 after the inclusion of mixed relay at both the FINA World Championships and Olympics. This was the second record taken down at the Lake Erie Senior Championships, with Canton City downing the 15-18 and 17-18 records in the mixed 200 free relay Saturday.

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

