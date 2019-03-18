Hudson Explorers Down 13-14 Mixed Medley Relay NAG Record

2019 Lake Erie Senior Championships

March 17-19, 2019

University of Akron-Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, Ohio

LCM

The Hudson Explorers relay team of Olivia Pisano, Vittorio Cappablanca, Alex Cimera, and Carrie Caniglia took down the 13-14 long course mixed 200 medley relay National Age Group record at the 2019 Lake Erie Senior Championships Saturday night in Akron, Ohio

Pisano led off in 31.70, Cappablanca went 32.64 on breast, Cimera 25.88 on fly, and Caniglia 27.55 on free for a final time of 1:57.77. The previous 13-14 record of 2:00.10 was set by the Elmbrook Swim Club team ofKaylyn Schoof, Michael Linnihan, Reilly Tiltmann, and Ido Korabelnikov in 2017.

USA Swimming began recognizing mixed relay NAG records in September 2018 after the inclusion of mixed relay at both the FINA World Championships and Olympics. This was the second record taken down at the Lake Erie Senior Championships, with Canton City downing the 15-18 and 17-18 records in the mixed 200 free relay Saturday.