Breno Correia Swims 1:47.0 in 200 Free at Local Meet in Sao Paulo

Regional Tournament de Paulista

March 16th, 2019

Pinheiros, Sao Paulo, Brazil

50m (LCM) pool

Meet Central/Results

Swimming on Saturday in a local single-session regional meet on Saturday morning, Brazilian 20-year old Breno Correia swam a 1:47.06 in the men’s 200 free. That time jumps Correia to 7th in the World Rankings this season,

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FREE Fernando BRA

SCHEFFER 2 Elijah

WINNINGTON AUS 1.46.13 *WJR 3 Danas

RAPSYS LTU 1.46.69 4 Jack

McLOUGHLIN AUS 1.46.90 5 Katsuhiro

MATSUMOTO JPN 1.46.93 6 Yoshida

KEISUKE JPN 1.47.02 7 Brenno

CORREIA BRA 1.47.06 8 Kristof

MILAK HUN 1.47.73 9 Kosuke

HAGINO JPN 1.47.83 9 Thomas

DEAN GBR 1.47.83 View Top 41»

This marks the 2nd-straight week in which Correia has swum a new lifetime best in the event, after posting a 1:47.83 to win at the Pro Swim Series meet in Des Moines last week. Correia was out half-a-second faster on Saturday than he was in Des Moines (52.0 vs. 52.5) and was still able to hold on to close faster as well (55.0).

Brazil, long known for its sprinters, has undergone an explosion in its men’s 200 freestyle group in the last 12 months. After demolishing the World Record in the 800 free relay in December, the Brazilians now have 3 swimmers ranked in the top 13 in the world this season. Beside Correia, Fernando Scheffer ranks 1st in 1:45.51, and Luiz Melo ranks 13th in 1:47.96. Combined with Joao de Lucca’s 1:49.12, Brazil’s aggregate season-bests add up to 7:09.65 in the 800 free relay. Not only is that .06 seconds under Brazil’s (rubber-suited) National Record from 2009, it would have placed 6th in the 800 free relay at the 2017 World Championships. That’s without accounting for relay exchanges or the fact that Brazil hasn’t raced their national championship meet yet this season. De Lucca has been 1:46, and if he can recapture that form this summer, and his young teammates can continue their meteoric rises, then the Brazilians are in medal contention in this 800 free relay.

Correia also swam the 100 free at the meet, where he placed 2nd behind Marcelo Chierighini (48.36); and the 400 free where he won in 3:57.22.

