Breno Correia Swims 1:47.0 in 200 Free at Local Meet in Sao Paulo

Regional Tournament de Paulista
- March 16th, 2019
- Pinheiros, Sao Paulo, Brazil
- 50m (LCM) pool
- Meet Central/Results
Swimming on Saturday in a local single-session regional meet on Saturday morning, Brazilian 20-year old Breno Correia swam a 1:47.06 in the men’s 200 free. That time jumps Correia to 7th in the World Rankings this season,
2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FREE
SCHEFFER
1.45.51
|2
|Elijah
WINNINGTON
|AUS
|1.46.13 *WJR
|12/18
|3
|Danas
RAPSYS
|LTU
|1.46.69
|01/19
|4
|Jack
McLOUGHLIN
|AUS
|1.46.90
|12/16
|5
|Katsuhiro
MATSUMOTO
|JPN
|1.46.93
|09/08
|6
|Yoshida
KEISUKE
|JPN
|1.47.02
|11/17
|7
|Brenno
CORREIA
|BRA
|1.47.06
|03/16
|8
|Kristof
MILAK
|HUN
|1.47.73
|10/08
|9
|Kosuke
HAGINO
|JPN
|1.47.83
|01/26
|9
|Thomas
DEAN
|GBR
|1.47.83
|01/19
This marks the 2nd-straight week in which Correia has swum a new lifetime best in the event, after posting a 1:47.83 to win at the Pro Swim Series meet in Des Moines last week. Correia was out half-a-second faster on Saturday than he was in Des Moines (52.0 vs. 52.5) and was still able to hold on to close faster as well (55.0).
Brazil, long known for its sprinters, has undergone an explosion in its men’s 200 freestyle group in the last 12 months. After demolishing the World Record in the 800 free relay in December, the Brazilians now have 3 swimmers ranked in the top 13 in the world this season. Beside Correia, Fernando Scheffer ranks 1st in 1:45.51, and Luiz Melo ranks 13th in 1:47.96. Combined with Joao de Lucca’s 1:49.12, Brazil’s aggregate season-bests add up to 7:09.65 in the 800 free relay. Not only is that .06 seconds under Brazil’s (rubber-suited) National Record from 2009, it would have placed 6th in the 800 free relay at the 2017 World Championships. That’s without accounting for relay exchanges or the fact that Brazil hasn’t raced their national championship meet yet this season. De Lucca has been 1:46, and if he can recapture that form this summer, and his young teammates can continue their meteoric rises, then the Brazilians are in medal contention in this 800 free relay.
Correia also swam the 100 free at the meet, where he placed 2nd behind Marcelo Chierighini (48.36); and the 400 free where he won in 3:57.22.
Other Noteworthy Swims:
- Joao Gomes Junior won the 50 breast in 27.23, beating out Felipe Franca, who was 2nd in 27.36.
- Jhenniver Alves won the women’s 50 breast in 31.83.
- Etiene Medeiros won the women’s 50 free in 25.06, beating out Larissa Oliveira, who was 2nd in 25.75. Medeiros recently named this event, versus the 100 back or 100 fly, as her focus race for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
- Chierighini won the men’s 50 free in 22.36, beating out Pedro Spajari (22.67).
Both he and Wilby swam much faster the week after Iowa. Even with the big travel, they stepped it up
Chierighini was actually 48.94 per the results, 48.36 was his entry time
Altamir also has a pb on the 1:46 range
Apart from the them there is 16 year old sartori, Leo santos and I want to see lanza and pumputis on lcm