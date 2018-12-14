Brazilian Men Crush World Record In 800 Free Relay – 6:46.81

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

The Brazilian men came out on top in an insane 4×200 free final that saw three teams go under the existing world record, as they put up a time of 6:46.81 to go way under Russia’s 6:49.04 mark from 2010.

Luiz Melo went out like a rocket on the opening leg, flipping in 22.95 at the 50 and 48.26 at the 100 for a huge lead. He came back to the field on the last 50, splitting 1:42.03 to put them 2nd to the U.S., and then it was a see-saw battle with Russia and China from there.

Fernando Scheffer (1:40.99) regained the lead for Brazil swimming 2nd, and then after they fell to 3rd on Leonardo Santos‘ leg (1:42.81), Breno Correia anchored them home in 1:40.98 to edge out Russia. They finished just .03 back in 6:46.84, while China was 3rd in 6:47.53. Scheffer and Correia had the fastest splits in the field.

Russia’s top leg came from Aleksandr Krasnykh (1:41.08) on the anchor, and Sun Yang (1:41.25) was the fastest for China swimming 3rd. This was his only event of the competition.

Below, check out the splits of Russia’s old world record and the three teams that went under it tonight: