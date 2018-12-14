Krasnykh’s 1:41.08 Anchor Helped Russia Set Free Relay Euro Record

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • Live Results (Omega)

While swimming in tonight’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final in Hangzhou, Russia represented one of three nations who dipped under the previous World Record mark of 6:49.04. Russia scored a painstakingly close silver behind winners and newly-minted WR holders Brazil, who crushed a winning effort of 6:46.81, with Russia hitting the wall only .03 behind them in 6:46.84. Team China notched 6:47.53 for bronze.

As consolation for the relinquishment of their World Record holder status, Russia set a new National Record and European Record with their 6:46.84 stunner. The foursome of Martin Malyutin, Mikhail Vekovishchev, Ivan Girev and Aleksandr Krasnykh kept pace with the Brazilians, even though Malyutin’s 1:42.34 lead-off had the squad in 4th place in the beginning. Vekovishchev’s 1:41.57 2nd leg rocketed Russia into 2nd place, while Girev’s 1:41.85 let them gain in Brazil slightly.

Krasnykh’s 1:41.08 eye-popper of an anchor checked in as the 2nd fastest of the entire field only behind Brazil’s Breno Correia. Correia swam out of his mind to score a final leg of 1:40.98, only .10 ahead of the Russian, but enough to fuel the nation to the wall first for gold and new World Record.

Rafael

Krasnykh split was the 2nd fastest anchor, but Third fastest split overall.. Scheffer went 1:40:99

