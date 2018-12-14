Kolesnikov Picks Up 2nd World Junior Record Of The Day In 50 Back

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Not long after he won gold and lowered his junior world record in the men’s 100 IM, Russian Kliment Kolesnikov set another in the 50 back, finishing in a time of 22.77 to place 4th.

That swim improves his previous record of 22.82, which he set at the Russian National Championships last month. That swim had him tied for 10th all-time in the event, and after going .05 faster in the final, he remains in that position as Shane Ryan swam an Irish Record of 22.76 to overtake him.

Prior to his 22.82, Kolesnikov’s WJR and best time stood at 22.83 from men’s 4×50 medley relay the 2017 European Championships.

Kolesnikov’s teammate Evgeny Rylov won the event in 22.58, putting him 2nd all-time, and silver medalist Ryan Murphy broke the official American Record and moved to #4 all-time in 22.63 (if you’re wondering why Peter Marshall‘s 22.61 isn’t the American Record, click here).

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 50 BACK

Kolesnikov is the world record holder in the long course version of the 50 back, as he went 24.00 this past August at the European Championships to break a nine-year-old super-suited record previously held by Liam Tancock (24.04).