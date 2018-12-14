Rylov Moves To #2 All-Time, Breaks Russian Record In 50 Back

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
- Hangzhou, China
- Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
- SCM (25m)
- Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
- *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
- Live Results (Omega)
22-year-old Evgeny Rylov followed up his Russian Record setting swim of 22.68 in the semi-finals of the men’s 50 back by going even faster in the final, clocking 22.58 to move up to #2 all-time in the event.
Rylov first broke 23 seconds in November at the Russian Championships in 22.97, and then really turned heads with his semi-final swim as he went into the final seeded 1st over a stacked field that included LCM 50 back world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov, LCM 100 back world record holder Ryan Murphy, and Brazilian Guilherme Guido who was ranked #1 in the world coming into this competition.
Rylov’s swim in the semis had tied him with Guido for 3rd all-time, and he now overtakes him and American Peter Marshall (22.61) to sit 2nd behind only Florent Manaudou (22.22) of France.
- Florent Manaudou (FRA), 22.22
- Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 22.58
- Peter Marshall (USA), 22.61
- Ryan Murphy (USA), 22.63
- Guilherme Guido (BRA), 22.68
- Xu Jiayu (CHN), 22.70
- Stanislav Donets (RUS) / Junya Koga (JPN), 22.74
- –
- Shane Ryan (IRL), 22.76
- Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 22.77
In addition to Rylov, Murphy, Kolesnikov and Ireland’s Shane Ryan also moved up in the all-time rankings with their finals swims. Murphy went 22.63 to move to #4, Ryan was 22.76 for 9th, and Kolesnikov went 22.77 for 10th. These swims were American, Irish and World Junior Records respectively.
Note: Marshall’s swim isn’t an official American Record due to this.
