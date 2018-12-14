Rylov Moves To #2 All-Time, Breaks Russian Record In 50 Back

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

22-year-old Evgeny Rylov followed up his Russian Record setting swim of 22.68 in the semi-finals of the men’s 50 back by going even faster in the final, clocking 22.58 to move up to #2 all-time in the event.

Rylov first broke 23 seconds in November at the Russian Championships in 22.97, and then really turned heads with his semi-final swim as he went into the final seeded 1st over a stacked field that included LCM 50 back world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov, LCM 100 back world record holder Ryan Murphy, and Brazilian Guilherme Guido who was ranked #1 in the world coming into this competition.

Rylov’s swim in the semis had tied him with Guido for 3rd all-time, and he now overtakes him and American Peter Marshall (22.61) to sit 2nd behind only Florent Manaudou (22.22) of France.

  1. Florent Manaudou (FRA), 22.22
  2. Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 22.58
  3. Peter Marshall (USA), 22.61
  4. Ryan Murphy (USA), 22.63
  5. Guilherme Guido (BRA), 22.68
  6. Xu Jiayu (CHN), 22.70
  7. Stanislav Donets (RUS) / Junya Koga (JPN), 22.74
  9. Shane Ryan (IRL), 22.76
  10. Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 22.77

In addition to Rylov, Murphy, Kolesnikov and Ireland’s Shane Ryan also moved up in the all-time rankings with their finals swims. Murphy went 22.63 to move to #4, Ryan was 22.76 for 9th, and Kolesnikov went 22.77 for 10th. These swims were American, Irish and World Junior Records respectively.

Note: Marshall’s swim isn’t an official American Record due to this.

