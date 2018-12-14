Marco Orsi Improves Italian Record Once Again To Win 100 IM Silver

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

For the third time over the last couple of weeks, veteran sprinter Marco Orsi lowered his Italian Record in the 100 individual medley, winning a silver medal at the Short Course World Championships in the process.

Orsi stopped the clock in 51.03, improving on his 51.42 from the semi-finals. Prior to that, he had broken the record at the beginning of December in 51.57.

Orsi was out fast, turning 2nd at the 50 in 22.92 behind only Russian Kliment Kolesnikov (22.76). He was only 5th fastest in the field on the back half, splitting 28.11, but it didn’t matter as he had built a wide enough margin to take the silver by half a second over Japan’s Hiromasa Fujimori (51.53). Kolesnikov went on to set a new junior world and Championship Record for the gold medal in a time of 50.63.

The 27-year-old Orsi shoots up the all-time rankings with this swim, moving up from 16th after the semi-finals into 8th.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 100 IM