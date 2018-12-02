27-Year-Old Veteran Marco Orsi Clocks 100 IM Italian National Record

CAMPIONATO ITALIANO OPEN

November 30th – December 1st, 2018

Stadio del Nuoto – Riccione – Italy

SCM

Swimswam Italia preview

Entry List

Results

In addition to a new Italian National Record in the 200m IM, courtesy of young gun Thomas Ceccon, a veteran also downed a national mark while competing in Riccione this weekend.

Taking on the men’s 100m IM, 27-year-old Marco Orsi cranked out a winning effort of 51.57, crushing his own previous Italian Record of 51.76 that gave the stud gold at the Short Course European Championships in Copenhagen last year.

Orsi’s outing also outperforms his season-best of 52.65 entering this meet, a mark he put down at the Nico Sapio Trophy last month.

Orsi’s winning effort now knocks Japanese swimmer Hiromasa Fujimori out of the top 5 of the world rankings this season. The Italian veteran’s performance also now moves him up 2 spots to #17 on the SCM 100 IM top performers of all-time list.

At this meet in Riccione, Orsi also took gold in the 50m free in a mark of 21.41 and the 50m fly in 22.87, both of which also check-in as his season-best efforts.