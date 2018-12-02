27-Year-Old Veteran Marco Orsi Clocks 100 IM Italian National Record

CAMPIONATO ITALIANO OPEN

In addition to a new Italian National Record in the 200m IM, courtesy of young gun Thomas Ceccon, a veteran also downed a national mark while competing in Riccione this weekend.

Taking on the men’s 100m IM, 27-year-old Marco Orsi cranked out a winning effort of 51.57, crushing his own previous Italian Record of 51.76 that gave the stud gold at the Short Course European Championships in Copenhagen last year.

Orsi’s outing also outperforms his season-best of 52.65 entering this meet, a mark he put down at the Nico Sapio Trophy last month.

Orsi’s winning effort now knocks Japanese swimmer Hiromasa Fujimori out of the top 5 of the world rankings this season. The Italian veteran’s performance also now moves him up 2 spots to #17 on the SCM 100 IM top performers of all-time list.

2018-2019 SCM MEN 100 IM

VladimirRUS
MOROZOV
09/28
50.26 *WR
2Michael
ANDREW		USA51.1611/15
3Kliment
KOLESNIKOV		RUS51.35 *WJR11/10
4Daiya
SETO		JPN51.4009/28
5Hiromasa
FUJIMORI		JPN51.5811/09
View Top 26»

At this meet in Riccione, Orsi also took gold in the 50m free in a mark of 21.41 and the 50m fly in 22.87, both of which also check-in as his season-best efforts.

