Kromowidjojo Lowers Championship, Dutch Records To Win 50 Fly

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Ranomi Kromowidjojo unleashed the 3rd fastest swim of all-time to win the women’s 50 butterfly, breaking the World Championship and Dutch National Records in the process.

Kromowidjojo clocked a time of 24.47, lowering her National Record of 24.51 set last month and also getting by Sarah Sjostrom‘s Championship Record of 24.58 set in 2014.

This swim ranks as the 3rd fastest performance of all-time, trailing only Therese Alshammar‘s 24.38 and 24.46 swims from 2009. Previously, her 24.51 already had her as the 2nd fastest performer in history. She now owns four of the top-7 swims ever.

ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES, WOMEN’S 50 FLY

Not only is this Kromowidjojo’s first World title in this event, it’s her first ever medal at the SC Championships. In long course, she won bronze in 2013 and silver in 2017.

Holly Barratt of Australia took 2nd in 24.80, and Kelsi Dahlia narrowly missed her American Record of 3rd in 24.97.