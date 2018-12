Marco Orsi Argento Mondiale 100 misti E Record Italiano

Marco Orsi Improves Italian Record Once Again To Win 100 IM Silver Marco Orsi broke his Italian Record in the 100 IM once again to win silver in the final.

2018 SC Worlds: Day 4 Finals Live Recap It’ll be a star-studded field in the final of the men’s 50 free tonight, as British sprint star Ben Proud will be squaring off against a field that includes Caeleb Dressel and Vladimir Morozov.