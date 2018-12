Matteo Rivolta Spiega Il Ritiro Nei 100Fa E Vola In Semi Nei 50

View this post on Instagram

“This is not happening to me, right? Not here!” It’s just been one of those days where you wanna wake up and leave it all behind. I don’t really know how I made such a stupid mistake. But it is. Diving into the water I lost the right position of my hands and I totally stopped so that all I could do was quit. Deeply disappointed by myself but life goes on and hopefully it’s not all about swimming. So grateful to everyone who has been close to me. Love you all ❤️ #strongback