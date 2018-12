Simona Quadarella Conquista L’Argento Mondiale 800 SL: 8:08.03

27-Year-Old Orsi Busts Out Italian Record In 100 IM 27-year-old Marco Orsi is keeping his medal hopes alive in Hangzhou, notching a new Italian NR in the 100 IM.

Off The Podium, But Metella Still Lowers Own 100 Fly French Record While competing in tonight’s final of the men’s 100m butterfly, Frenchman Mehdy Metella crushed a new National Record en route to 4th place.