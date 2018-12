Batterie Day3: Sei Azzurri E Staffetta Accedono A Finali E Semifinali

2018 SC Worlds: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap Katinka Hosszu will take on the 100 IM and 200 back at day 3 prelims in Hangzhou.

Qin Haiyang Smashes Chinese Record, Moves To #7 All-Time In 200 BR Qin Haiyang chopped two and a half seconds off his Chinese Record in the men’s 200 breast, becoming the 7th fastest performer in history.

Hangzhou: Ilaria Cusinato Record Italiano In Tessuto Nei 100 Mx 59.76 CAMPIONATO MONDIALE IN VASCA CORTA FINA 2018 11/16 Dicembre 2018 Hangzhou (Cina) Swimswam Italia Guida Sito web dell’evento Programma Gare…

Shane Ryan Obliterates Irish 50 Back Record In 23.03 Shane Ryan was well under the Irish Record in the 50 back prelims.

Caeleb Dressel Officially Breaks American 50 Free Record In 20.62 Caeleb Dressel officially broke the American 50 free record in a time of 20.62.

Haley Black Drops Nearly Eight-Tenths To Set Canadian Record In 50 Fly Haley Black broke the Canadian Record in the women’s 50 fly in Hangzhou, improving her best time by nearly eight-tenths of a second.