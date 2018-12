Mondiali Hangzhou: Avanti Pellegrini-Codia-Bianchi E Le Staffette

2018 SC Worlds: Day Two Prelims Live Recap Women’s 100 freestyle meet record holder Femke Heemskerk of the Netherlands will be competing in that event this morning after throwing down a stupendous split on the Netherlands’ 4×100 relay yesterday.

Erin Gallagher Breaks Own 100 Free African Record, Advances To Semis South African Erin Gallagher broke the African Continental Record in the women’s 100 free prelims.

2014 World Champ Chad Le Clos Misses 200 Free Final In Hangzhou Chad Le Clos ended up finishing 10th in the 200 free in a time of 1:43.19.

Chinese Women Lower Asian Record In 4×50 Medley Relay Fu Yuanhui swam the lead-off leg as the Chinese women lowered the Asian Record in th 4×50 medley relay.

2018 SC World Championships: Day 2 Prelims Preview Chad Le Clos will take on the 200 free / 100 fly double at day 2 prelims in Hangzhou.

Watch The American Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay Clock 3:03.03 WR Watch the American foursome of Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick and Ryan Held re-write history in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

2018 SC Worlds: Day One Finals Live Recap The first finals session of the meet kicks off with finals of the men’s 400 free, women’s 200 free, men’s 200 fly, women’s 400 IM, men’s 200 IM, men’s 4×100 free relay, and women’s 4×100 free relay. There will also be semifinals heats of the men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 100 breast, and women’s 100 back.