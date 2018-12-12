2018 SC Worlds: Day Two Prelims Live Recap

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

The second day of the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships will feature seven events in prelims, including two 4×50 relays. You can read our full preview here, and refresh this update over the course of the session.

Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay – Prelims

WR – USA – 1:43.27 – 7 DEC 16

CR – USA – 1:43.27 – 7 DEC 16

WJ – 1:53.11 (Best Time)

USA – 1:44.92 CHN – 1:45.54 JPN – 1:46.02 CZE – 1:46.31 NDE – 1:46.99 AUS – 1:47.49 RUS – 1:47.73 ITA – 1:47.81

The USA will swim out of the middle lane in tonight’s final. All four of the USA legs were solid swims, with Katie Meili probably having the strongest split – she was the only woman in the field under 30.

China had the 2nd-fastest time of the morning, thanks to a strong back half. Butterflier Wang Yichun and anchor Wu Yue had the fastest splits on their legs, going 25.10 and 23.46, respectively.

Japan rounded out the top three, with Miyuki Takemura leading off with a strong 26.39, the fastest split in the field.

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims

WR – Paul Biedermann – 1:39.37 – 15 NOV 09

CR – Park Tae Hwan – 1:41.03 – 7 DEC 16

WJ – Kliment Kolesnikov – 1:41.75 – 23 DEC 17

Alexander Graham is your top qualifier after blistering his way to a 1:41.84 out of the 5th heat. Graham had to run down South African star Chad le Clos in order to win that heat, as le Clos couldn’t hang on to his early lead and ultimately missed the final. Brazil’s Luis Melo touched 2nd in that heat, qualifying 2nd overall with a 1:42.13.

Three men were vying for the early throughout most of heat six, but Breno Correia rolled in over the final lap and won the heat with a 1:42.64, good for 4th overall. Mikhail Vekovishchev and Blake Pieroni also qualified from that heat, going 1:42.77 and 1:42.90 respectively.

In the final heat, Danas Rapsys went hard hard, faded a bit in the middle, but closed with a 25.70 to take the heat with a 1:42.39, giving him the 3rd fastest time of the morning. Ji Xinjie was in the lead heading into the final 50, and while he didn’t win the heat, his 1:42.70 was good enough for the 5th seed. Russia got two men into the top eight, thanks to a 1:42.76 from Martin Malyutin, also in that final heat.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Prelims

WR – Cate Cambell – 50.25 – 25 OCT 17

CR – Femke Heemskerk – 51.37 – 5 DEC 14

WJ – 52.09 (Best Time)

Mallory Comerford – USA – 52.18 Femke Heemskerk – NED – 52.27 Michelle Coleman – SWE – 52.37 Larissa Oliveira – BRA – 52.87 Ranomi Kromowidjojo – NED – 52.93 Barbora Seemanova – CZE – 52.94 Lia Neal – USA – 52.99 Mariia Kameneva – RUS – 53.00 Erin Gallagher – RSA – 53.09 Federica Pellegrini – ITA – 53.17 Zhu Meghui – CHN – 53.20 Anika Apostalon – CZE – 53.21 Tonomi Aoki – JPN – 53.54 Annika Bruhn – GER – 53.61 Veronika Andrusenko – RUS – 53.80 Carla Buchanan – AUS – 53.82

No surprises here, as all the big names made it through to the semifinals. Mallory Comerford looked very smooth and in control throughout her 52.18, which gave her the win in the final heat, and makes her the number one seed heading into tonight.

Femke Heemskerk, who still holds the meet record from four years ago, also seemed to very much in her element, as she won the 9th heat with a 52.27, good for the 2nd-fastest time. Just behind her, time-wise, was Michelle Coleman, who posted a 52.37 to win heat 8, the first of the circle-seeded heat.

Those were the only three women under 52.4, but they are by no means a lock for the top three yet. Other qualifiers included Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who swam almost two seconds faster in the finals of the 4×100 free relay yesterday than she did in prelims, splitting a 50.77, so she projects to be much faster than her 52.93 that put her 5th overall this morning.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims

WR – Chad le Clos – 48.08 – 8 DEC 16

CR -Chad le Clos – 48.08 – 8 DEC 16

WJ – 50.53 (Best Time)

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

WR – Mireia Belmonte – 1:59.61 – 3 DEC 14

CR – Mireia Belmonte – 1:59.61 – 3 DEC 14

WJ – Suzuka Hasegawa – 2:02.96 – 14 JAN 17

