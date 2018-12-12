Erin Gallagher Breaks Own 100 Free African Record, Advances To Semis

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

19-year-old Erin Gallagher broke her own African Record in the women’s 100 freestyle during day 2 preliminary action from the 2018 Short Course Championships in Hangzhou, clocking a time of 53.09 to knock off her old mark of 53.34.

The South African native had set that previous record back at the their National Championships in August, and with her swim this morning, qualified 9th into the semi-finals.

Gallagher is also the African Record holder in the 50 free short course and the 100 free long course, and additionally holds the South African record in the long course 50. Her long course 100 free record was set at the Commonwealth Games back in April where she placed 6th. This past September she won five golds and eight total medals at the African Championships in Algeria.

She also competed at the LC World Championships last summer in Budapest, and made her major international debut at just 15 at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

A total of seven women broke 53 seconds in the prelims, led by American Mallory Comerford in 52.18.