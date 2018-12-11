2018 SC World Championships: Day 2 Prelims Preview

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

The second preliminary session from Hangzhou will feature heats in the women’s 4×50 medley relay, the 100 freestyle, 200 butterfly and 800 freestyle, along with the men’s 200 free and 100 fly. There will also be the mixed 4×50 free relay.

Among the highlights will be Chad Le Clos taking on a double in the men’s 200 free and 100 fly, coming off a runner-up finish in the 200 fly where had his fastest swim ever. He’s the current world record holder in the 100 at 48.08, and is the three-time defending champion.

Also contesting the 100 fly will be Americans Caeleb Dressel and Jack Conger, the #1 and #5 all-time performers in the yards version of the event. Dressel will be making his individual debut at the meet after leading off the world record setting 400 free relay in an American Record on day 1, while Conger will be swimming the first SCM race of his career.

Along with Le Clos, the 200 free field will be highlighted by last night’s 400 free winner Danas Rapsys of Lithuania and American Blake Pieroni. Rapsys won the European title last December in a time of 1:40.85, and Pieroni is the fastest man in the world this year at 1:41.15.

The women’s 100 free will be highlighted by Dutchwomen Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Femke Heemskerk, who both split 50-point on the 400 free relay, and American Mallory Comerford who was 51.09 on that relay and also won silver in the 200 free in a new American Record.

Katinka Hosszu, Kelsi Dahlia and Zhang Yufei, the three medalists from the 2016 Championships, will have lane 4 in their respective circle-seeded heats in the women’s 200 fly.

In the 800 free, Wang Jianjiahe, who swam the 2nd fastest time in history on the World Cup circuit, comes in as the top seed.