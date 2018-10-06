Wang Jianjiahe Misses 800 Free SCM World Record By 0.1, Lowers WJR

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Just two days after lowering the women’s 400 free world record (short course metres) at the FINA World Cup in Budapest, Chinese teenager Wang Jianjiahe was back at it on day 3 as she missed Mireia Belmonte‘s 800 free world record by just one-tenth of a second.

Wang had set a new junior world and Asian Record at the Eindhoven stop last week in 8:03.86, a time that erased her previous records by over eight seconds (8:12.30).

Here in Budapest, she clocked in with a 7:59.44, taking four-plus seconds off those records and coming within a tenth of Belmonte’s 7:59.34 world record set in Berlin on the 2013 FINA World Cup circuit. This elevates her past Camille Muffat (8:01.06) and Lauren Boyle (8:01.22) as the 2nd fastest performer of all-time.

The 400 world record that she had broken also belonged to Belmonte and was set at that same World Cup meet in Berlin.

Below, check out a comparison of the splits between the two fastest swims of all-time:

Belmonte, Berlin 2013 Wang, Budapest 2018 58.62 57.01 1:59.38 (1:00.76) 1:57.93 (1:00.92 2:59.74 (1:00.36) 2:58.91 (1:00.98) 3:59.80 (1:00.06) 3:59.49 (1:00.58) 4:59.39 (59.59) 5:00.12 (1:00.63) 5:59.38 (59.99) 6:00.51 (1:00.39) 6:59.38 (1:00.00) 7:00.66 (1:00.15) 7:59.34 (59.96) 7:59.44 (58.78)

Leah Smith of the U.S. was a distant runner-up to the 16-year-old in 8:16.25, and Russian Anna Egorova was 3rd in 8:22.24 to make the podium the exact same as it was in Eindhoven. Belmonte was 5th in 8:24.58.