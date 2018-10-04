Wang Jianjiahe Smashes 400 Free SCM World Record In Budapest

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

After narrowly missing the mark at the last World Cup stop in Eindhoven, China’s Wang Jianjiahe got the job done in Budapest as she smashed the women’s SCM 400 free world record in a time of 3:53.97. That swim knocks off Mireia Belmonte‘s mark of 3:54.52, set back in 2013 at a World Cup stop in Berlin. In Eindhoven, Wang fell just 0.11 off the record in 3:54.63, which was a new junior world record until her swim today.

Wang commanded the lead from the get-go, opening up a 1.5 second advantage on the field after just 100 metres, and then only increased her lead on every 50 as she held all her splits sub-30.

As evidenced by her splits, the difference between this and her previous swim really came on the back-half, as she closed things off on the final 200 in 1:58.39 compared to her 1:59.18 from Eindhoven. It was really the 5th, 6th and 7th 50s where the difference was made, as her final lengths were near identical at 28.8. Check out the splits of both of her races below:

Wang, Eindhoven Wang, Budapest 27.00 26.97 29.03 (56.03) 29.34 (56.31) 29.67 (1:25.70) 29.59 (1:25.90) 29.75 (1:55.45) 29.68 (1:55.58) 30.05 (2:25.50) 29.76 (2:25.34) 30.21 (2:55.71) 29.83 (2:55.17) 30.10 (3:25.81) 29.91 (3:25.08) 28.82 (3:54.63) 28.89 (3:53.97)

Leah Smith of the U.S. repeated as the runner-up in the event, though she made a significant improvement on her swim from last week with a time of 3:58.94 after going 4:01.31 in Eindhoven. Femke Heemskerk of the Netherlands had an impressive swim herself to take 3rd in 4:00.03, while the previous world record holder Belmonte was back in 6th in 4:07.43.