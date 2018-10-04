College Swimming Weekend Preview: 10/1/18 – 10/7/18

Intrasquads and alumni meets still abound on the first weekend of October, but Oregon State vs Arizona State will begin to kick off major conference dual meet action.
USC is also hosting an invite, and Virginia will host Penn State as top programs begin to collide.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Pacific @ Cal
|10/3
|x
|San Diego State @ Pepperdine
|10/4
|x
|Indy @ IUPUI
|10/4
|x
|American, VMI @ Loyola
|10/5
|x
|x
|Missouri State @ Missouri
|10/5
|x
|x
|Niagra @ Fredonia
|10/5
|x
|x
|Dennis Stark Relays (Notre Dame)
|10/5
|x
|x
|Arizona State @ Oregon State
|10/5
|x
|UNC @ East Carolina
|10/5
|x
|x
|Indianapolis @ Cincinatti
|10/5
|x
|x
|Duquesne Alumni Meet
|10/5
|x
|Colgate Invitational
|10/5
|x
|x
|NE Catholic Invite (hosted by BC)
|10/5
|x
|x
|Nebraska Intrasquad
|10/5
|x
|Ohio State Intrasquad
|10/5
|x
|x
|Campbell, Catawba @ Gardner-Webb
|10/5
|x
|UIC @ Indiana State
|10/5
|x
|Hawaii Green and White Intrasquad
|10/5
|x
|x
|Tennessee @ UNCW
|10/5
|x
|x
|West Florida @ Alabama
|10/5
|x
|UCLA Blue and Gold Intrasquad
|10/5
|x
|Kentucky Blue vs White Intrasquad
|10/5
|x
|x
|Omaha @ Northern Iowa
|10/5
|x
|Toledo Blue & Gold Alumni Meet
|10/5
|x
|Connecticut State alumni meet
|10/5
|x
|Minnesota State Mankato @ South Dakota
|10/5
|x
|Loyola Alumni Meet
|10/6
|x
|x
|Marist Red & White Intrasquad
|10/6
|x
|x
|Miami (OH) @ Ohio
|10/6
|x
|Michigan State Alumni Meet
|10/6
|x
|x
|Niagra Alumni Meet
|10/6
|x
|x
|Lehigh, Northeastern @ Boston
|10/6
|x
|Vermont @ Binghamton
|10/6
|x
|x
|Delaware, Johns Hopkins @ UMBC
|10/6
|x
|x
|Mount St Mary’s @ VMI
|10/6
|x
|x
|Houston @ Tulane
|10/6
|x
|Davidson @ Georgetown
|10/6
|x
|x
|Georgia Tech, Pitt @ FSU
|10/6
|x
|x
|Xavier @ Louisville
|10/6
|x
|x
|Seton Hall @ Rider
|10/6
|x
|x
|SHU Pentathlon (Alumni Homecoming)
|10/6
|x
|Northern Iowa @ Nebraska
|10/6
|x
|Penn State @ Virginia
|10/6
|x
|x
|Ohio State Alumni Meet
|10/6
|x
|x
|Akron Alumni Meet
|10/6
|x
|McKendree @ SIU
|10/6
|x
|x
|North Texas @ Arkansas-Little Rock
|10/6
|x
|UC Davis Blue-Gold Alumni Meet
|10/6
|x
|Ball State Intrasquad
|10/6
|x
|x
|Northern Michigan, Findlay @ Bowling Green
|10/6
|x
|Northern Colorado @ Seattle
|10/6
|x
|Denver Relays
|10/6
|x
|x
|Nevada Alumni Meet
|10/6
|x
|Southern Connecticut State @ Iona
|10/6
|x
|x
|Cal Poly Intrasquad
|10/6
|x
|x
|Tennessee @ UNCW Open Water
|10/6
|x
|x
|UW Green Bay @ Valparaiso
|10/6
|x
|x
|UW Milwaukee Alumni Meet
|10/6
|x
|x
|UConn, LSU @ Navy
|10/5-10/6
|x
|x
|Liberty @ New Mexico State
|10/5-10/6
|x
|TYR Fall Classic (FIU Invite)
|10/5-10/6
|x
|x
|St. Francis @ Boston College
|10/5-10/6
|x
|Fresno Invitational (Fresno State)
|10/5-10/6
|x
|Intermountain Shootout
|10/5-10/6
|x
|USC Invite
|10/5-10/6
|x
|x
|St. Francis College Brooklyn, Manhattan College @ LIU Brooklyn
|10/5-10/6
|x
|x
|Colorado Mesa, BYU @ Colorado State
|10/5-10/6
|x
|Justin Jennings Memorial Invite (Colgate)
|10/5-6
|x
|x
|New England Catholic Invite
|10/5-6
|x
|x
