College Swimming Weekend Preview: 10/1/18 – 10/7/18

Intrasquads and alumni meets still abound on the first weekend of October, but Oregon State vs Arizona State will begin to kick off major conference dual meet action.

USC is also hosting an invite, and Virginia will host Penn State as top programs begin to collide.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
Pacific @ Cal 10/3 x
San Diego State @ Pepperdine 10/4 x
Indy @ IUPUI 10/4 x
American, VMI @ Loyola 10/5 x x
Missouri State @ Missouri 10/5 x x
Niagra @ Fredonia 10/5 x x
Dennis Stark Relays (Notre Dame) 10/5 x x
Arizona State @ Oregon State 10/5 x
UNC @ East Carolina 10/5 x x
Indianapolis @ Cincinatti 10/5 x x
Duquesne Alumni Meet 10/5 x
Colgate Invitational 10/5 x x
NE Catholic Invite (hosted by BC) 10/5 x x
Nebraska Intrasquad 10/5 x
Ohio State Intrasquad 10/5 x x
Campbell, Catawba @ Gardner-Webb 10/5 x
UIC @ Indiana State 10/5 x
Hawaii Green and White Intrasquad 10/5 x x
Tennessee @ UNCW 10/5 x x
West Florida @ Alabama 10/5 x
UCLA Blue and Gold Intrasquad 10/5 x
Kentucky Blue vs White Intrasquad 10/5 x x
Omaha @ Northern Iowa 10/5 x
Toledo Blue & Gold Alumni Meet 10/5 x
Connecticut State alumni meet 10/5 x
Minnesota State Mankato @ South Dakota 10/5 x
Loyola Alumni Meet 10/6 x x
Marist Red & White Intrasquad 10/6 x x
Miami (OH) @ Ohio 10/6 x
Michigan State Alumni Meet 10/6 x x
Niagra Alumni Meet 10/6 x x
Lehigh, Northeastern @ Boston 10/6 x
Vermont @ Binghamton 10/6 x x
Delaware, Johns Hopkins @ UMBC 10/6 x x
Mount St Mary’s @ VMI 10/6 x x
Houston @ Tulane 10/6 x
Davidson @ Georgetown 10/6 x x
Georgia Tech, Pitt @ FSU 10/6 x x
Xavier @ Louisville 10/6 x x
Seton Hall @ Rider 10/6 x x
SHU Pentathlon (Alumni Homecoming) 10/6 x
Northern Iowa @ Nebraska 10/6 x
Penn State @ Virginia 10/6 x x
Ohio State Alumni Meet 10/6 x x
Akron Alumni Meet 10/6 x
McKendree @ SIU 10/6 x x
North Texas @ Arkansas-Little Rock 10/6 x
UC Davis Blue-Gold Alumni Meet 10/6 x
Ball State Intrasquad 10/6 x x
Northern Michigan, Findlay @ Bowling Green 10/6 x
Northern Colorado @ Seattle 10/6 x
Denver Relays 10/6 x x
Nevada Alumni Meet 10/6 x
Southern Connecticut State @ Iona 10/6 x x
Cal Poly Intrasquad 10/6 x x
Tennessee @ UNCW Open Water 10/6 x x
UW Green Bay @ Valparaiso 10/6 x x
UW Milwaukee Alumni Meet 10/6 x x
UConn, LSU @ Navy 10/5-10/6 x x
Liberty @ New Mexico State 10/5-10/6 x
TYR Fall Classic (FIU Invite) 10/5-10/6 x x
St. Francis @ Boston College 10/5-10/6 x
Fresno Invitational (Fresno State) 10/5-10/6 x
Intermountain Shootout 10/5-10/6 x
USC Invite 10/5-10/6 x x
St. Francis College Brooklyn, Manhattan College @ LIU Brooklyn 10/5-10/6 x x
Colorado Mesa, BYU @ Colorado State 10/5-10/6 x
Justin Jennings Memorial Invite (Colgate) 10/5-6 x x
New England Catholic Invite 10/5-6 x x

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!