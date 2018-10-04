Swimming Canada Adds Mary C. Lyne To Board of Directors

Mary C. Lyne has been named the newest member of Swimming Canada‘s Board of Directors, while Dean Crawford and Peter Szmidt were elected to return for another three-year term. The news was announced by Swimming Canada in late September.

Elected at the Annual General Meeting, the Board plays a critical role in implementing a strategic direction for Canadian swimming that reflects core organizational values.

Lyne, the Chief Administrative Officer for the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, will bring her expertise in strategic planning, financial management, human resources, and governance to the Board.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mary to Swimming Canada’s Board of Directors,” said Cheryl Gibson, President of Swimming Canada. “Mary is a proven leader and accomplished business executive and her expertise will be counted on in setting Swimming Canada’s strategy over the next few years.”

Lyne was also a former competitive swimmer for the University of Toronto, and was on their national title winning teams in 1982, 1983 and 1984.

Crawford will begin another three-year term as Vice President of the Board, and Szmidt, who was a member of the 1980 and 1984 Olympic teams, will also return for another three-year term on the board.