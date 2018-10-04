Data Points: Average Scores for NCAA Championship Finishes

As we’ve rolled our first NCAA Division I power rankings of the 2018-2018 (which you can find here and here), it’s helpful to have an idea of just how many points it typically takes for a team to earn a particular place in the overall team rankings.

This is something we keep an eye on as we develop our power rankings, as while they’re somewhat subjective, we do try to keep them grounded in reality. So, ideally, if we say a team is ranked 10th, that means there should be a path for them to score the roughly 150 points it takes, on average, to earn 10th at NCAAs. A top 20 team will typically earn at least 50 points.

Obviously, there’s going to be some variance from year-to-year. Years where one team totally dominates (e.g., Texas men 2016-2017 and Stanford women 2017-2018) typically means less points for the 2nd-5th place teams. Last year, for instance, the Florida men finished 5th with 347 points, which was just a few points behind the 349 and 351 points that the Cal men earned in 2nd place finishes in 2017 and 2016.

Still, the data below should give you a decent idea of how many points it should take for a team to crack into any particular tier at the NCAA championships.

Men’s Points Per Place, 2016-2018

2018 2017 2016 Average 1st 449 542 541.5 510.8 2nd 437.5 349 351 379.2 3rd 422 294.5 334 350.2 4th 385 272.5 313 323.5 5th 347 242 239.5 276.2 6th 253 227 225 235.0 7th 205 229.5 188 207.5 8th 168.5 183 184 178.5 9th 156 179.5 180.5 172.0 10th 129 153.5 167 149.8 11th 123 143.5 164.5 143.7 12th 98.5 127.5 158 128.0 13th 95 106.5 117 106.2 14th 75 100 112.5 95.8 15th 67 99 91 85.7 16th 64 87 87 79.3 17th 60 82 71 71.0 18th 58 63 53 58.0 19th 54 58.5 44.5 52.3 20th 45 55 41 47.0 21st 42 51 40 44.3 22nd 31 48 31 36.7 23rd 29 43 31 34.3 24th 29 36.5 26 30.5 25th 29 29 20 26.0

Women’s Point Per Place, 2016-2018