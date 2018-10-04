Swimming Canada Announces Winners For 2018 Swim-A-Thon Campaign

Swimming Canada has announced the grand prize winners for their 2018 Swim-A-Thon campaign, recognized as the top fundraisers from across the country.

Dunya Ishola from the Chena Swim Club was the top individual fundraiser with a total of $4,165. For her efforts she wins a $3,500 travel credit to take her family on a trip anywhere they choose. The credit can be used on airfare or hotel nights.

The Vancouver Pacific Swim Club from British Columbia was the top fundraising club overall with $60,675, and the top fundraising club per registered competitive swimmer was the Crest Swim Club from Ontario with $16,705 raised from just 50 registered swimmers. Each of these winning teams will receive a visit from a National Team member later this fall.

Top Swim Club Fundraisers

  1. Vancouver Pacific Swim Club, $60,675
  2. Toronto Swim Club, $55,645
  3. Killarney Swim Club, $15,960
  4. Halifax Trojan Aquatic Club, $15,560
  5. Natation Samak, $12,620
  6. Fredericton Aquanauts Swim Team, $11,015
  7. Saskatoon Goldfin Swimming Club, $10,610
  8. Manitoba Marlins Swim Club, $10,595

Top Individual Fundraisers by Province

  1. Dunya Ishola, $4,165, BC
  2. Rachel Nguyen, $4,050, ON
  3. Aidan Doucet, $2,475, NS
  4. Aiden Luykenaar, $1,495, AB
  5. Lance Healey, $1,100, MB
  6. Hans Li Ying Pin, $1,255, QC
  7. Olivia Cummins, $2,025, NB
  8. Ini Lawale, $1,030, SK

The Swim-a-Thon Program supports local swimming programs in communities across Canada. Swimming Canada commits 90% of the funds raised to promote and finance swimming programs of all levels in the local community of the participant. To read more about the Swim-a-Thonclick here.

