Swimming Canada Announces Winners For 2018 Swim-A-Thon Campaign

Swimming Canada has announced the grand prize winners for their 2018 Swim-A-Thon campaign, recognized as the top fundraisers from across the country.
Dunya Ishola from the Chena Swim Club was the top individual fundraiser with a total of $4,165. For her efforts she wins a $3,500 travel credit to take her family on a trip anywhere they choose. The credit can be used on airfare or hotel nights.
The Vancouver Pacific Swim Club from British Columbia was the top fundraising club overall with $60,675, and the top fundraising club per registered competitive swimmer was the Crest Swim Club from Ontario with $16,705 raised from just 50 registered swimmers. Each of these winning teams will receive a visit from a National Team member later this fall.
Top Swim Club Fundraisers
- Vancouver Pacific Swim Club, $60,675
- Toronto Swim Club, $55,645
- Killarney Swim Club, $15,960
- Halifax Trojan Aquatic Club, $15,560
- Natation Samak, $12,620
- Fredericton Aquanauts Swim Team, $11,015
- Saskatoon Goldfin Swimming Club, $10,610
- Manitoba Marlins Swim Club, $10,595
Top Individual Fundraisers by Province
- Dunya Ishola, $4,165, BC
- Rachel Nguyen, $4,050, ON
- Aidan Doucet, $2,475, NS
- Aiden Luykenaar, $1,495, AB
- Lance Healey, $1,100, MB
- Hans Li Ying Pin, $1,255, QC
- Olivia Cummins, $2,025, NB
- Ini Lawale, $1,030, SK
The Swim-a-Thon Program supports local swimming programs in communities across Canada. Swimming Canada commits 90% of the funds raised to promote and finance swimming programs of all levels in the local community of the participant. To read more about the Swim-a-Thon, click here.
