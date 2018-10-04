Swimming Canada Announces Winners For 2018 Swim-A-Thon Campaign

Swimming Canada has announced the grand prize winners for their 2018 Swim-A-Thon campaign, recognized as the top fundraisers from across the country.

Dunya Ishola from the Chena Swim Club was the top individual fundraiser with a total of $4,165. For her efforts she wins a $3,500 travel credit to take her family on a trip anywhere they choose. The credit can be used on airfare or hotel nights.

The Vancouver Pacific Swim Club from British Columbia was the top fundraising club overall with $60,675, and the top fundraising club per registered competitive swimmer was the Crest Swim Club from Ontario with $16,705 raised from just 50 registered swimmers. Each of these winning teams will receive a visit from a National Team member later this fall.

Top Swim Club Fundraisers

Vancouver Pacific Swim Club, $60,675 Toronto Swim Club, $55,645 Killarney Swim Club, $15,960 Halifax Trojan Aquatic Club, $15,560 Natation Samak, $12,620 Fredericton Aquanauts Swim Team, $11,015 Saskatoon Goldfin Swimming Club, $10,610 Manitoba Marlins Swim Club, $10,595

Top Individual Fundraisers by Province

Dunya Ishola, $4,165, BC Rachel Nguyen, $4,050, ON Aidan Doucet, $2,475, NS Aiden Luykenaar, $1,495, AB Lance Healey, $1,100, MB Hans Li Ying Pin, $1,255, QC Olivia Cummins, $2,025, NB Ini Lawale, $1,030, SK

The Swim-a-Thon Program supports local swimming programs in communities across Canada. Swimming Canada commits 90% of the funds raised to promote and finance swimming programs of all levels in the local community of the participant.