Wang Jianjiahe Becomes 4th Fastest 800 Free Performer Ever W/ WJR

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

Immediately after Japan’s Daiya Seto established a new World Cup Record in the men’s 400m IM, 16-year-old Wang Jianjiahe of China smashed a new World Junior Record in the women’s 800m freestyle event.

Winning gold ahead of America’s Leah Smith and Russia’s Anna Egorova, who finished with the silver and bronze in respective efforts of 8:15.42 and 8:21.83, Jianjiahe owned the race from the start to clock a head-turning mark of 8:03.86. That convincingly erased her own previous WJR outing of 8:12.30 she set at the Beijing stop of last year’s World Cup Series.

Below is a comparison of Wang’s splits:

2017 – 58.98/1:02.08/1:02.30/1:02.30/1:02.40/1:02.49/1:02.47/1:02.00 = 8:12.30

2018 – 57.89/1:01.09/1:01.26/1:00.70/1:00.87/1:01.21/1:01.42/59.42 = 8:03.86, WJR

Wang already set a new WJR yesterday in the 400m free with 3:54.63 for gold on the first day of this Eindhoven World Cup stop.

With her 800m freestyle performance tonight, Wang now sits as the 4th fastest performer of all-time in the event: