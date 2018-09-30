Daiya Seto Strikes Again With 2nd World Cup Record In As Many Days

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

Japanese Olympic medalist Daiya Seto nailed his 2nd World Cup Record in as many days, as the 24-year-old won the men’s 400m IM in Eindhoven tonight. After producing the 3rd fastest short course meters 200 IM in history en route to victory yesterday, Seto threw down an impressive 3:57.25 in the long IM today to top the podium by almost 6 seconds.

Seto held the previous 400m IM World Cup Record with the 3:57.66 he established last year at the Tokyo stop of the World Cup Series, so the new Dad was able to shave .41 off of his 2017 time to create the new record. The World Record remains untouched by a large margin, however, as American Ryan Lochte’s time of 3:55.50 still stands from 2010.

Seto is already the 3rd fastest performer of all time in the event with the 3:56.33 he clocked to win the 2014 Short Course World Championships title. However, his 3:47.25 outing tonight checks-in as the 6th fastest performance of all-time.