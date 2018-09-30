Guess Where Cam Auerbach Has Made a Verbal Commitment…?

Was it ever really a question? With two older brothers having donned the Crimson Tide uniform, was there any doubt where Dynamo Swim Club’s Cam Auerbach would wind up? According to his high school, the youngest of the three Auerbach brothers has made a verbal commitment to the University of Alabama, where Cade Auerbach is currently a sophomore and Knox Auerbach is a senior.

Cam Auerbach is a senior at Duluth, Georgia’s Northview High School. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, he won the 6A 100 fly (48.66) and placed 3rd in the 100 back (50.48) at the 2018 GHSA 6-7A State Swimming & Diving Meet.

Auerbach is a Winter Juniors-or-better qualifier in the 100/200 back and 100/200 fly in both LCM and SCY. He won the 100 fly and was 6th in the 100 back at Cary Futures this summer, where he also B-finaled in the 50/100 free. He improved in all his top events throughout the course of his junior year of high school, including the following SCY times:

  • 100 fly – 48.66
  • 200 fly – 1:51.35
  • 100 back – 50.00
  • 200 back – 1:48.04
  • 100 free – 46.36
  • 200 free – 1:39.22

In addition to his older brother, Knox, Auerbach will cross paths with butterflyers Tyler Sesvold and Chris Staka and backstrokers Zane Waddell and Peter Fredricksson. He would have scored in the 100 fly at 2018 SECs.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

Superfan

You have the class wrong for his brothers. Knox is the senior

