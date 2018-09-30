2018 FINA World Cup Eindhoven: Day 3 prelims recap

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

The final preliminary session ot the 2018 FINA World Cup in Eindhoven featured the men’s 400m IM (slower heat), 50m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 200m breaststroke, 200m freestyle and the women’s 800m freestyle (slower heat), 100m butterfly, 200m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, 200m IM and the 4x50m mixed medley relay.

Sarah Sjöström (SWE; 56,90) and Kelsi Dahlia (USA, 56,93) won their heats of the the 100m butterfly and set the two fastest times. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) was clocked at 57,67 for the third fastest time. Katinka Hosszu and Kathleen Baker cancelled their participation in the 100m fly.

Brasil’s Nicholas Santos took the pole position for tonight’s final in the men’s 50m butterfly, he was registered with a time of 22,60. Finland’s Riku Poytakivi set the second fastet time in 22,82 ahead of Netherland’s Jesse Puts (22,89). Vlad Morozov (RUS), who won five medals last night, made it easily into the final with a time of 23,02, the fifth fastest perfomance in prelims behind Chad Le Clos (22,92).

World Record Holder Katinka Hosszu set the pace in the 200m backstroke, she was clocked at 2:05,70. Emily Seebohm (2:06,19) and Kathleen Baker (USA, 2:06,38) ranged behind Hosszu.

Leading the men’s field in the 100m backstroke was Mitch Larkin (AUS), who clocked a 51,12. Japan’s Ryosuke Irie touched in 51,92 ahead of Russia’s Grigory Tarasevich in 52,05.

USA’s Molly Hannis grabbed the top seed in the women’s 50m breaststroke in 29,76. She was followed by Alia Atkinson (JAM, 29,94) and Yuliya Efimova (RUS, 30,06).

Anton Chupkov (RUS) made it into the final with the fastest time in the men’s 200m breaststroke (2:04,00). Kirill Prigoda (RUS, 2:04,84) and Kazuki Kohinata (JPN, 2:05,90) qualified with the second and third fastest times. USA’s Nic Fink took the 8th spot for tonight’s final with a time of 2:07,47.

Femke Heemskerk, Sarah Sjöström and Ranomi Kromowidjojo were again the fastest trio in prelims: They went 1-2-3 in the 100m freestyle with Heemskerk setting the fastest time in 51,73 ahead of Sjöström (52,40) and Kromowidjojo in 53,07. Also USA’s Kelsi Dahlia was in the final’s line-up, she was clocked at 53,39, the sixth fastest performance in the morning.

Kyle Stolk (NED) made it into the men’s 200m freestyle final with the fastest time, he was clocked at 1:43,97. USA’s Blake Pieroni set the second fastest time in 1:44,68 ahead of Belgium’s Pieter Timmers in 1:45,08.

Katinka Hosszu showed a 2:07,24 in the 200m IM, worth the top spot for the final. Femke Heemskerk was the second fastest woman with her time of 2:08,12 followed by USA’s Melanie Margalis in 2:08,61. Her teammate Kathleen Baker did not advance into the final with the 9th fastest time of 2:11,47.

Additional results: