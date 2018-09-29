World Cup Eindhoven Day 2: Solid performances in morning heats

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

The first “take your mark” sounded through the Pieter van den Hoogengand” Aquatic Center on day 2 for the women’s 400m IM (slower heat). Today’s session also featured the men’s 1500m freestyle (slower heat), 50m backstroke, 200m IM, 50m breaststroke, 100m freestyle and the women’s 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 100m breaststroke and the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay.

Australia’s Mitch Larkin took the top spot for tonight’s final in the 50m backstroke in a time of 23,95 followed by Japan’s Irie Ryosuke in 23,97 and his teammate Kosuke Matsui (24,02). USA’s Michael Andrew cruised to a 24,09 for the 4th spot in the final. Vladimir Morozov, who set a new 100m IM World Record last night, came in fifth with a time of 24,17.

The women’s 200m freestyle showed some nice morning swims with Netherland’s Femke Heemskerk showing the fastest performance in 1:53,69. World Record holder Sarah Sjöström finished in 1:53,90. Jianjiahe Wang set the third fastest time in 1:55,57. The Chinese youngster crushed a new Junior World Record in the 400m freestyle yesterday.

Daiya Seto (JPN) was clocked at 1:54,66, the fastest time in the men’s 200m IM. USA’s Nic Fink also made it into the final with the 7th fastest time (1:57,50).

Netherland’s Kira Toussaint got the job done with the fastest time (56,28) in the women’s 100m backstroke. Katinka Hosszu (HUN, 56,59), Kathleen Baker (USA, 57,45) and Emily Seebohm (AUS, 57,45) were the next fastest finishers.

Peter Stevens (SLO) picked up the most speed in the men’s 50m breaststroke and took the top spot for tonight’s final in 26,43. USA’s Michael Andrew advanced into the final with the 8th fastest time (26,95).

Sweden’s Therese Alshammar owns the 50m butterfly SC World Record (24,38) since 2009. Sweden’s “Triple S” Super Sarah Sjöström is on the hunt for this record, she led the field into the final with a time of 25,31 ahead of Kimberly Buys (BEL) in 25,57 and USA’s Kelsi Dahlia (25,66).

The clock stopped three times under 47 seconds in the men’s 100m freestyle: USA’s Blake Pieroni was the fastest in 46,84 followed by two Russians, Vladislav Grinev (46,88) and Vladimir Morozov (46,91).

29-year old Alia Atkinson (JAM) took the lane 4 pole position in the women’s 100m breastroke with her time of 1:05,74. Molly Hannis (USA, 1:05,89) and Yuliya Efimova (RUS; 1:06,03) will start on lane 5 and 6 in tonight’s final.

The last individual event of day 2 morning heats featured the World Record holder in the 200m butterfly, Chad Le Clos. He finished fourth in his heat and overall with a time of 1:56,19 behind the fastest three swimmers: Maarten Brzoskowski NED, 1:55,46), Yuya Yajima (JPN, 1:55,47) and Laszlo Cseh (HUN, 1:55,50).

The fastest three 4x50m mixed freestyle were: Netherlands in 1:31,72, USA in 1:31,97 and Russia in 1:33,24.