Sarah Sjostrom Cranks Out 54.91 100 Fly For 2nd Fastest Time Ever

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

A record was broken for the 3rd consecutive event in tonight’s final session of the 2018 FINA World Cup stop in Eindhoven. After Japanese IM maestro Daiya Seto fired off a new World Cup mark in the men’s 400m IM, Chinese teenager Wang Jianjiahe produced a new WJR in the women’s 800m free.

Keeping the record-setting streak alive was Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, who wrapped up a new World Cup Record in the women’s 100m fly in historic fashion.

Splitting 25.66/29.25, 25-year-old Olympic champion Sjostrom took the women’s 100m fly gold in Eindhoven in 54.91, just the 2nd sub-55 second performance of all-time. Behind her tonight were American Kelsi Dahlia in 55.21, while China’s Zhang Yufei took bronze in 55.87.

Sjostrom’s previous World Cup Record stood at the 55.07 she produced last year, which was composed of 25.80/29.27, so the Swede was quicker out of the gate this time around to set the World Cup mark.

Sjostrom’s time tonight is exactly .3 off of her own World Record of 54.61 she set en route to winning the 2014 Short Course World Championships title. In fact, her 54.91 performance from this evening marks just the 2nd time ever a swimmer has been under 55 seconds in the short course meters version of the event.