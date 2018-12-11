Dressel Lowers 100 Free American Record On Lead-Off Leg Of 4×100 Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
- Hangzhou, China
- Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
- SCM (25m)
- Provisional Entry List
- Entries Book
- Meet Schedule
- Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00 am ET
- S. Live Stream (Finals – First Three Days)
- S. Live Stream (Prelims, Finals Last Day)
- FINA TV Livestream (All Sessions)
- Live Results (Omega)
In the first short course metres race of his career, Caeleb Dressel broke the American Record in the 100 freestyle leading off the U.S. team in the 400 free relay, recording a time of 45.66. The team went on to win gold and break the world record in 3:03.03, as Dressel was joined by teammates Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick and Ryan Held.
Held had set the American Record leading off the prelim relay in 45.82, which was also his first ever SCM race. That swim broke the 46.25 mark set by Ian Crocker in 2004, and Pieroni had tied that time in October on one of the World Cup stops.
It’s important to note that Nathan Adrian has been faster, leading off the 400 free relay at the 2009 Duel in the Pool in 45.08 (and going 45.42 individually), but those swims were done in the period where USA Swimming had stopped recognizing American Records done with the rubber suits, so the 45.08 was never officially an American Record. That 45.08 was the opening leg of the old world record in the 400 free relay as well.
Dressel now owns all three American Records in the 100 freestyle, adding short course metres to the SCY and LCM records that he already had. He first broke the yards record in February of 2016 in 41.07, and has consistently been lowering it down to where it is now (39.90), and he cracked the long course record a few times at last summer’s World Championships with his fastest swim being 47.17. By our research, he is the first American to hold all three 100 free records simultaneously.
In the historical rankings, Dressel now sits 11th all-time in the event.
Alright, when are we going to start saying he is the king of American Sprints? Nathan has never done that. Dressel is also starting to get back to where he was during 2017 Worlds which is scary to think about. Not downplaying Nathan, but the torch has been passed since 2017. Move on people
I wouldn’t say Caleb is back to that form just yet, and the reason we call Nathan the king is because he had been so consistent for so long. Caleb hasn’t had enough time or really been consistent enough in long course at least.
hello he won the world 100m free title last year!
Adrian has an Olympic 100 free title.
Ervin is going to be my sprint king until someone wins individual Olympic gold 16 year after his first.
Someone still has to break Popov dominium on 50/100…
i thought it was ryan held to break the record
Ryan Held broke it in prelims, Dressel broke his record in finals.
Considering that Chalmers swam faster and this is SC, I can’t imagine Dressel’s swim being more than a 48.1-48.3 LC effort.
I’d have to say that a 45.66 SCM feels like a far cry from either 39 high in the 100 Free SCY or 47.1 LCM. Especially considering vlads been 44 this year
Yes, this is true. Only blinded Dressel/US fans would think this was a phenomenal swim…It wasn’t bad of course but he should be able to go maybe even a sec faster assuming he is better than Morozov in short course which he should be even if not by much.