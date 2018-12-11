Dressel Lowers 100 Free American Record On Lead-Off Leg Of 4×100 Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the first short course metres race of his career, Caeleb Dressel broke the American Record in the 100 freestyle leading off the U.S. team in the 400 free relay, recording a time of 45.66. The team went on to win gold and break the world record in 3:03.03, as Dressel was joined by teammates Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick and Ryan Held.

Held had set the American Record leading off the prelim relay in 45.82, which was also his first ever SCM race. That swim broke the 46.25 mark set by Ian Crocker in 2004, and Pieroni had tied that time in October on one of the World Cup stops.

It’s important to note that Nathan Adrian has been faster, leading off the 400 free relay at the 2009 Duel in the Pool in 45.08 (and going 45.42 individually), but those swims were done in the period where USA Swimming had stopped recognizing American Records done with the rubber suits, so the 45.08 was never officially an American Record. That 45.08 was the opening leg of the old world record in the 400 free relay as well.

Dressel now owns all three American Records in the 100 freestyle, adding short course metres to the SCY and LCM records that he already had. He first broke the yards record in February of 2016 in 41.07, and has consistently been lowering it down to where it is now (39.90), and he cracked the long course record a few times at last summer’s World Championships with his fastest swim being 47.17. By our research, he is the first American to hold all three 100 free records simultaneously.

In the historical rankings, Dressel now sits 11th all-time in the event.