American Men Break SCM 400 Free Relay World Record

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The American quartet of Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick and Ryan Held came together to win the men’s 400 free relay at the Short Course World Championships in a new world record time of 3:03.03, breaking the previous mark of 3:03.30 set by the U.S. at the 2009 Duel in the Pool. That team was made up of Nathan Adrian, Matt Grevers, Garrett Weber-Gale and Michael Phelps.

Dressel led them off in 45.66, breaking Held’s American Record* of 45.82 set leading off the prelim team, and then Pieroni (45.75), Chadwick (45.86) and Held (45.76) all held up their end of the bargain as they narrowly edged out the Russians who were also under the old world record in 3:03.11. All four Americans were well under what the American Record had stood at before Held broke it this morning (46.25).

*Editor’s Note: Nathan Adrian swam a 45.08 in December of 2009 at the Duel in the Pool, one of the world’s last meets where the now-outlawed rubber suits were allowed. USA Swimming, however, had already barred their use earlier that year. This means that while American swims in rubber suits at Duel in the Pool could break World Records, they were not eligible for American Records.

Check out a split comparison of the new and old world records below:

USA, 2009 Duel in the Pool USA, 2018 SC Worlds Adrian – 45.08 Dressel – 45.66 Grevers – 44.68 Pieroni – 45.75 Weber-Gale – 47.43 Chadwick – 45.86 Phelps – 46.11 Held – 45.76 3:03.30 3:03.03

Dressel, Pieroni, Chadwick and Held are all recently removed from their collegiate careers in the NCAA where they raced short course yards, so it’s not a surprise to see them find instant success in SCM. All-time, Dressel is 1st, Chadwick 2nd, Held 3rd and Pieroni 6th among Americans in the yards version of the 100 freestyle.