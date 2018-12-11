American Men Break SCM 400 Free Relay World Record

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The American quartet of Caeleb DresselBlake PieroniMichael Chadwick and Ryan Held came together to win the men’s 400 free relay at the Short Course World Championships in a new world record time of 3:03.03, breaking the previous mark of 3:03.30 set by the U.S. at the 2009 Duel in the Pool. That team was made up of Nathan Adrian, Matt GreversGarrett Weber-Gale and Michael Phelps.

Dressel led them off in 45.66, breaking Held’s American Record* of 45.82 set leading off the prelim team, and then Pieroni (45.75), Chadwick (45.86) and Held (45.76) all held up their end of the bargain as they narrowly edged out the Russians who were also under the old world record in 3:03.11. All four Americans were well under what the American Record had stood at before Held broke it this morning (46.25).

*Editor’s Note: Nathan Adrian swam a 45.08 in December of 2009 at the Duel in the Pool, one of the world’s last meets where the now-outlawed rubber suits were allowed. USA Swimming, however, had already barred their use earlier that year. This means that while American swims in rubber suits at Duel in the Pool could break World Records, they were not eligible for American Records.

Check out a split comparison of the new and old world records below:

USA, 2009 Duel in the Pool USA, 2018 SC Worlds
Adrian – 45.08 Dressel – 45.66
Grevers – 44.68 Pieroni – 45.75
Weber-Gale – 47.43 Chadwick – 45.86
Phelps – 46.11 Held – 45.76
3:03.30 3:03.03

Dressel, Pieroni, Chadwick and Held are all recently removed from their collegiate careers in the NCAA where they raced short course yards, so it’s not a surprise to see them find instant success in SCM. All-time, Dressel is 1st, Chadwick 2nd, Held 3rd and Pieroni 6th among Americans in the yards version of the 100 freestyle.

Adrian led off in 45.08 in 2009 but Dressel has the AR?

Adrian was super suited after USA swimming stopped recognizing swims in the suits

Is this one of Greg Troy’s half tapers or is this what we’re gonna get from Dressel from now on?

Dude 45.6 is pretty fricking legit, matter fact no american has ever been this fast. You guys hold this man to impossible standards. He can’t beat super suited legendary records everytime he jumps in the pool 😒

Dressel 39.9 / Held 41.0 at NCAA in 100 free scy
Dressel 45.66 / Held 45.82 here so far in 100 free scm

Yes, 45.66 is fast, but given the above and what we’ve seen out of Morozov previously, i’m not overwhelmed. Being the best scy swimmer ever brings expectations.

ever think that Ryan Held is just that legit now too?

I’ve heard he’s a great guy tbh down to Earth

are we complaining about american records now?

It took Dressel 4 years to break 40 in yards. I say he takes three to break 44 in scm. ( if he swims it in 3 years)

In the end, he may just turn out to be a slightly better Vlad, albeit with fewer World titles but some relay Olympic golds, and not the new GOAT as we hope. He’s not a given in anything anymore. LeClos looks sharp here, so the 100 fly is not a gimme. 50 free is wide open. He looked tired at the end of this, so 100 free is not a gimme. I don’t buy the Troy half-tapering him or saving him for Tokyo. Lochte, when he was with Troy, was insane at SC and LC Worlds in off years.

Terrible turns for dressel cost him the individual WR…

Also I dont understand how could russia not use Rylov who swam so good in the morning.

