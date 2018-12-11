German women bettered national 4×100 free record again at SC Worlds

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The German foursome of Annika Bruhn, Reva Foos, Jessica Steiger and Marie Pietruschka improved a 21-year-old national record in prelims. In tonight’s final, they bettered their fresh record again, from 3:34,31 to 3:33,27. They finished on the sixth place overall, the gold medal went to the USA.

The Germans did not change the starting order, again Annika Bruhn led the quartett followed by Reva Foos, Jessica Steiger and Marie Pietruschka.

Reva Foos and Jessica Steiger reached more speed than in the morning heats and improved their times. Jessica Steiger is a breaststroke specialist, her best event are the 200m breaststroke. She holds the 200m breaststroke German national record (LC) and reached a huge improvement in the freestyle sprint distances in 2018.

The former German 4×100 m freestyle record was set in 1997 at the SC World Championships in 3:34,69 and it was a European Record at this time. Simone Osygus, Antje Buschschulte, Katrin Meissner and Sandra Völker won the silver medal in Göteborg, the venue of the 1997 SC Worlds.