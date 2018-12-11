Le Clos, Li Set New African & Chinese Records In Men’s 200 Fly Final

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

In addition to the world record set by Japan’s Daiya Seto in 1:48.24, two other significant records fell in the men’s 200 fly final as Chad Le Clos broke his African mark and Li Zhuhao took down his Chinese Record.

Le Clos, now the former world record holder, set that mark of 1:48.56 in 2013 on the World Cup circuit. He swam his first personal best time in five years tonight in 1:48.32, but Seto was faster. Le Clos’ 1:48.32 does stand as a new African Record, and he now owns six of the seven fastest swims in history.

China’s Li was right with Seto and Le Clos at the halfway mark of the final, turning at the 100 in 51.43, and only really trailed off on the last 50 where he was 30.03. He still held on for the bronze medal, breaking his Chinese Record of 1:50.92 in 1:50.39. Russian Aleksandr Kharlanov placed 4th for the second straight Championships in 1:50.67.