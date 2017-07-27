Dressel Lowers 100 Free American Record To 47.17, Strikes Gold

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After breaking the eight-year-old 100 free American record leading off the 400 free relay on day 1, Caeleb Dressel did it once again in the final of the individual event, striking gold.

Coming into the meet Dressel held a PB of 47.91, set at the Olympics, but he blew the doors open with a 47.26 lead-off to erase David Walters‘ 2009 mark of 47.33 off the books.

On day 4 he qualified 2nd through to the final in 47.66, and with the pressure on he didn’t flinch. Dressel was out two one-hundredths slower than his lead-off leg in 22.31, but stormed home in 24.86 to win the gold medal by a whopping seven tenths of a second in 47.17. He was the fastest man opening up, and only Australian Jack Cartwright (24.85), who placed 7th, came back faster.

He maintains his position as the 7th fastest performer in history, but gets on the board of top performances in history with the 10th fastest of all-time, and 3rd fastest post-2009.

Check out a comparison of Dressel’s splits in his two American record performances:

Dressel – 400 FR Relay lead-off: 22.29 / 24.97 = 47.26

Dressel – 100 FR Final: 22.31 / 24.86 = 47.17

Behind Dressel, fellow American Nathan Adrian closed strong in 24.90 to run-down France’s Mehdy Metella and win the silver in 47.87 to Metella’ 47.89. Cameron McEvoy, the fastest ever in a textile at 47.04, took 4th in 47.92.

The 20-year-old Dressel wins his first ever individual World Championship medal, and gives the U.S. the 100 free World title for the first time since 2001 when Anthony Ervin won gold in Fukuoka.

Now three golds deep, Dressel still has a hefty schedule left with the 50 free and 100 fly individually, as well as the men’s 4×100 medley, and potentially the mixed 4×100 free and men’s 4×200 free.