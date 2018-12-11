Molly Hannis Out of SC Worlds Due To Death in Family

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

American breaststroker Molly Hannis has returned home from China after learning that her father had died unexpectedly, according to TV commentator Rowdy Gaines.

Gaines was calling the first day of the 2018 Short Course World Championships when he revealed the news. Hannis had traveled to China and was slated to swim the 50 breaststroke on day 1 in Hangzhou, and was considered a likely medalist. But she scratched the event and is now not expected to swim the rest of the meet, which would have included the 100 breast and likely multiple medley relays. Hannis’s season- and lifetime-best of 29.51 would have qualified first in semifinals of the 50 breast.

Team USA’s other breaststroker is Katie Meiliwho qualified 5th into tomorrow’s 50 breast final. Meili is a 2016 Olympian who had a solid summer but declined her 2019 World Champs berth as she’s in the midst of law school. Meili should take over both women’s medley relays in Hannis’s absence.

Shibly

Very sad

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
dmswim

How devastating to be so far away when something so tragic happens. Prayers for Molly and her family.

Vote Up200Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Papa

Bless the Hannis family. May the collected swimming communities thoughts and prayers comfort you in your time of grief.

Vote Up160Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

