Russian Teen Phenom Aleksandra Sabitova Scratches 200 Fly on Day 2

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Day 2 of the 2018 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships again feature very few individual scratches of note, mirroring day 1. The biggest exception to that is Russian 14-year old phenom Aleksandra Sabitova, who has scratched out of the 200 fly, one of her two individual event entries.

Sabitova, even at such a young age, has been rewriting the Russian junior records in butterfly, including going a 59 in the 100 fly in long course in 2017 when she was only 12.

Aside from that, the most noteworthy scratches came in relays. Brazil & South Africa both scratched out of the women’s 200 medley relay The Brazilian women already scratched out of the 400 free relay on Tuesday as well.

In the mixed 200 free relay, the most-entered relay event of the meet with 47 countries competing, the highest-profile scratch is Sweden.