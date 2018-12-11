Watch The American Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay Clock 3:03.03 WR

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
- Hangzhou, China
- Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
- SCM (25m)
- Live Results (Omega)
The American men took down the World Record in the 4x100m freestyle relay to conclude night 1 of the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships. The combination of Caeleb Dressel (45.66), Blake Pieroni (45.75), Michael Chadwick (45.86) and Ryan Held (45.76) joined forces to clock a monster time of 3:03.03, overtaking the previous WR mark of 3:03.30 also set by the stars n’ stripes back in 2009.
Dressel’s lead-off checked-in as a new American Record in itself, while the U.S. squad represented the only team of the field in which all 4 relay members notched 45-point efforts.
Russia’s Vlad Morozov raced the fastest non-lead-off split in 45.06, but even that wasn’t enough to catch the Americans. Russia touched just .08 behind in 3:03.11 for silver tonight. Additional Russian splits included: Vladislav Grinev (46.38), Sergei Fesikov (46.21) and Kliment Kolsnikov (45.46) as anchor.
Watch how the entire race unfolded below, courtesy of Alex Muni and you can read more about the World Record here.
The Dream Team!
two things…
– day 1 and rowdy is already getting confused about who broke the world record earlier that day.
– are the swimmers not allowed to get out of their own lane? having them scoot to the side while the race is going on, and having people flip with other teams’ swimmers crossing their lanes looks like absolute amateur hour. it’s amazing no one flips into another person
If they re going 45’s, that means from the time a swimmer touches the wall, they have no more than 22 seconds to exit the pool. Given this is meters, even though in USA they get out of the pool by the time the other swimmer gets back for their 50 turn, it’s possible swimmers are gassed even more because of the extra distance the swimmer is racing compared to the short course yards…and just to get their breath, or going the speed they are going, there just isn’t enough time to hop out…you see one guy was going to slide out the side of the pool, but he didn’t have enough time to cross over a lane to get… Read more »
Classic Rowdy, doesn’t know who hold record even though its was set just a few hours earlier.
If you want perspective go back and listen to the PanPacs Fred and be thankful
Very true
*feed