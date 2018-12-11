Watch The American Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay Clock 3:03.03 WR

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Live Results (Omega)

The American men took down the World Record in the 4x100m freestyle relay to conclude night 1 of the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships. The combination of Caeleb Dressel (45.66), Blake Pieroni (45.75), Michael Chadwick (45.86) and Ryan Held (45.76) joined forces to clock a monster time of 3:03.03, overtaking the previous WR mark of 3:03.30 also set by the stars n’ stripes back in 2009.

Dressel’s lead-off checked-in as a new American Record in itself, while the U.S. squad represented the only team of the field in which all 4 relay members notched 45-point efforts.

Russia’s Vlad Morozov raced the fastest non-lead-off split in 45.06, but even that wasn’t enough to catch the Americans. Russia touched just .08 behind in 3:03.11 for silver tonight. Additional Russian splits included: Vladislav Grinev (46.38), Sergei Fesikov (46.21) and Kliment Kolsnikov (45.46) as anchor.

Watch how the entire race unfolded below, courtesy of Alex Muni and you can read more about the World Record here.