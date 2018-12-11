Watch The American Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay Clock 3:03.03 WR

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Live Results (Omega)

The American men took down the World Record in the 4x100m freestyle relay to conclude night 1 of the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships. The combination of Caeleb Dressel (45.66), Blake Pieroni (45.75), Michael Chadwick (45.86) and Ryan Held (45.76) joined forces to clock a monster time of 3:03.03, overtaking the previous WR mark of 3:03.30 also set by the stars n’ stripes back in 2009.

Dressel’s lead-off checked-in as a new American Record in itself, while the U.S. squad represented the only team of the field in which all 4 relay members notched 45-point efforts.

Russia’s Vlad Morozov raced the fastest non-lead-off split in 45.06, but even that wasn’t enough to catch the Americans. Russia touched just .08 behind in 3:03.11 for silver tonight. Additional Russian splits included: Vladislav Grinev (46.38), Sergei Fesikov (46.21) and Kliment Kolsnikov (45.46) as anchor.

Watch how the entire race unfolded below, courtesy of Alex Muni and you can read more about the World Record here.

 

 

In This Story

15
Leave a Reply

9 Comment threads
6 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
13 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Michael Andrew

The Dream Team!

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
eagleswim

two things…
– day 1 and rowdy is already getting confused about who broke the world record earlier that day.
– are the swimmers not allowed to get out of their own lane? having them scoot to the side while the race is going on, and having people flip with other teams’ swimmers crossing their lanes looks like absolute amateur hour. it’s amazing no one flips into another person

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
jim

If they re going 45’s, that means from the time a swimmer touches the wall, they have no more than 22 seconds to exit the pool. Given this is meters, even though in USA they get out of the pool by the time the other swimmer gets back for their 50 turn, it’s possible swimmers are gassed even more because of the extra distance the swimmer is racing compared to the short course yards…and just to get their breath, or going the speed they are going, there just isn’t enough time to hop out…you see one guy was going to slide out the side of the pool, but he didn’t have enough time to cross over a lane to get… Read more »

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
Jpsteady

Classic Rowdy, doesn’t know who hold record even though its was set just a few hours earlier.

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Horninco

If you want perspective go back and listen to the PanPacs Fred and be thankful

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Sir Swimsalot

Very true

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
horninco

*feed

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!