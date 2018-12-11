2018 SC Worlds: Day One Finals Live Recap

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first finals session of the meet kicks off with finals of the men’s 400 free, women’s 200 free, men’s 200 fly, women’s 400 IM, men’s 200 IM, men’s 4×100 free relay, and women’s 4×100 free relay. There will also be semifinals heats of the men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 100 breast, and women’s 100 back.

Danas Rapsys had a stellar performance in this morning’s men’s 400 free, shattering the Lithuanian Record, and landing the top seed for finals by well over a second. Mallory Comerford will look to take home Gold in the women’s 200 free after posting the top prelims time in an American Record. Comerford will by side-by-side with Ariarne Titmus, who nearly overtook Comerford in this morning’s prelims.

Daiya Seto was the only man under 1:50 in the 200 fly this morning, and has set himself up nicely as the favorite going into the finals heat. Katinka Hosszu, the Iron Lady, controlled the heats of the women’s 400 IM this morning, posting the fastest time by over 4 seconds. In finals, it may well be a race between Hosszu and Mireia Belmonte‘s World Record. The men’s 200 IM prelims were abnormally tight, with the entirety of the top 8 swimming 1:53’s this morning, and a separtion of just .51 seconds between 1st and 8th. Wang Shun led that charge, but with such a tight finish in the heats, everyone is in play for that title tonight.

Despite only 3 teams from prelims not making finals, tough times were still put up in the heats of the women’s 4×100 free relay. The Americans led the way, touching only 2.99 seconds off the World Record, which is also the Championship Record. The only likely changes to that relay team is the addition of Mallory Comerford and possibly Olivia Smoliga as well, who could provide some extra boost for a faster time tonight. 3 teams were even closer than that to the World Record in the men’s 4×100 free relay. Russia came within 2 seconds, while Brazil and the US came within 2.5.

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

WR – 3:32.25 – Yannick Agnel – 15 NOV 12

CR – 3:34.32 – Peter Bernek – 5 DEC 14

WJ – 3:39.48 (Best Time)

Danas Rapsys (Lithuania) – 3:34.01 (CR) Henrik Christiansen (Norway) – 3:36.64 Gabriele Detti (Italy) – 3:37.54

Danas Rapsys opened up an early lead, building up nearly a full body-length lead over the rest of the field on the first 50, and a little more than a full body-length lead over the field at the 100 mark. He only built on that lead as he went, knocking an impressive 2.64 seconds off his prelims time. Rapsys’ winning time of 3:34.01 obliterated the Lithuanian Record which he broke this morning by 4 seconds. It was also a Championship Record. He was out very fast, hitting the 200 mark in 1:45.58.

Norway’s Henrik Christiansen managed to pull away from the remainder of the field in the back half of the race, establishing himself as the Silver contender. He finished about a second ahead of Gabriele Detti.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

WR – 1:50.43 – Sarah Sjostrom – 12 AUG 17

CR – 1:50.78 – Sarah Sjostrom – 7 DEC 14

WJ – 1:53.07 (Best Time)

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

WR – 48.88 – Xu Jiayu – 11 NOV 18

– 11 NOV 18 CR – 48.95 – Stanislav Donets – 10 DEC 10

WJ – 48.90 – Kliment Kolesnikov – 22 DEC 17

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

WR – 28.56 – Alia Atkinson – 6 OCT 18

– 6 OCT 18 CR – 28.81 – Ruta Meilutyte – 3 DEC 14

– 3 DEC 14 WR – 29.84 (Best Time)

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

WR – 1:48.56 – Chad le Clos – 5 NOV 13

CR – 1:48.61 – Chad le Clos – 7 DEC 14

WJ – 1:51.30 (Best Time)

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

WR – 4:18.94 – Mireia Belmonte – 12 AUG 17

– 12 AUG 17 CR – 4:19.86 – Mireia Belmonte – 3 DEC 14

– 3 DEC 14 WJ – 4:23.33 (Best Time)

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

WR – 55.61 – Cameron van der Burgh – 15 NOV 09

CR – Felipe Franca de Silva – 4 DEC 14

WJ – 57.27 – Nicolo Martinenghi – 16 DEC 17

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

WR – 55.03 – Katinka Hosszu – 4 DEC 14

– 4 DEC 14 CR – 55.03 – Katinka Hosszu – 4 DEC 14

– 4 DEC 14 WJ – 55.99 (Best Time)

MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

WR – 1:49.63 – Ryan Lochte – 14 DEC 12

CR – 1:49.63 – Ryan Lochte – 14 DEC 12

WJ – 1:52.48 (Best Time)

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE – FINALS

WR – 3:26.53 – Netherlands – 5 DEC 14

CR – 3:26.53 – Netherlands – 5 DEC 14

WJ – 3:32.63 (Best Time)

MEN’S 4×100 FREE – FINALS