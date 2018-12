Scozzoli Primo Tempo Nei 100 Ra-Tutti I Risultati Del Day1

Russian Men Break European Record In 400 Free Relay Vlad Morozov had the fastest split in the field (45.06) as the Russians broke the European Record in the 400 free relay and won silver in Hangzhou.

America Surges To Medal Table Lead After Day 1 In Hangzhou Although early in the competition, America tops the medal table at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships.

German women bettered national 4×100 free record again at SC Worlds 2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th Hangzhou, China Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic &…

American Men Break SCM 400 Free Relay World Record Caeleb Dressel led the U.S. off in an American Record and they broke the world record in the 400 free relay.

2018 SC Worlds: Day One Finals Live Recap The first finals session of the meet kicks off with finals of the men’s 400 free, women’s 200 free, men’s 200 fly, women’s 400 IM, men’s 200 IM, men’s 4×100 free relay, and women’s 4×100 free relay. There will also be semifinals heats of the men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 100 breast, and women’s 100 back.