Martina Carraro Prima Donna Italiana Sotto i 30 Secondi Nei 50 Rana

The first finals session of the meet kicks off with finals of the men’s 400 free, women’s 200 free, men’s 200 fly, women’s 400 IM, men’s 200 IM, men’s 4×100 free relay, and women’s 4×100 free relay. There will also be semifinals heats of the men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 100 breast, and women’s 100 back.