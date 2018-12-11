Mallory Comerford Re-Breaks American 200 Free Record In 1:51.81

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
- Hangzhou, China
- Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
- SCM (25m)
- Provisional Entry List
- Entries Book
- Meet Schedule
- Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00 am ET
- S. Live Stream (Finals – First Three Days)
- S. Live Stream (Prelims, Finals Last Day)
- FINA TV Livestream (All Sessions)
- Live Results (Omega)
After knocking two-tenths off the record in prelims, Mallory Comerford was almost a full second under Missy Franklin‘s old American Record in the 200 free in the final in Hangzhou, clocking a time of 1:51.81 to top her prelim record of 1:52.52.
In the heats, Comerford’s swim broke Franklin’s old mark of 1:52.74 set in 2015 at the Duel in the Pool. That swim had put Comerford into a tie for 10th all-time, and with this swim moves up into 8th.
After Femke Heemskerk of the Netherlands led the way early, Comerford flipped 1st at the 150 in 1:22.93, just three-tenths off world record pace, but it was Australian Ariarne Titmus who charged home with a final split of 28.19 to run down Comerford and snag the gold medal in 1:51.38. That broke the Commonwealth Record for Titmus and put her 4th all-time.
Compared to the prelims, Comerford was faster on all four 50s. Check out a comparison below:
|Comerford, Prelims
|Comerford, Final
|26.63
|26.43
|28.50 (55.13)
|28.21 (54.64)
|28.35 (1:23.48)
|28.29 (1:22.93)
|29.04 (1:52.52)
|28.88 (1:51.81)
|1:52.52
|1:51.81
This improves on her finish at the last SC World Championships back in 2016 where she placed 5th in the final in 1:53.79.
