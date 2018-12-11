Mallory Comerford Re-Breaks American 200 Free Record In 1:51.81

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

After knocking two-tenths off the record in prelims, Mallory Comerford was almost a full second under Missy Franklin‘s old American Record in the 200 free in the final in Hangzhou, clocking a time of 1:51.81 to top her prelim record of 1:52.52.

In the heats, Comerford’s swim broke Franklin’s old mark of 1:52.74 set in 2015 at the Duel in the Pool. That swim had put Comerford into a tie for 10th all-time, and with this swim moves up into 8th.

After Femke Heemskerk of the Netherlands led the way early, Comerford flipped 1st at the 150 in 1:22.93, just three-tenths off world record pace, but it was Australian Ariarne Titmus who charged home with a final split of 28.19 to run down Comerford and snag the gold medal in 1:51.38. That broke the Commonwealth Record for Titmus and put her 4th all-time.

Compared to the prelims, Comerford was faster on all four 50s. Check out a comparison below:

Comerford, Prelims Comerford, Final 26.63 26.43 28.50 (55.13) 28.21 (54.64) 28.35 (1:23.48) 28.29 (1:22.93) 29.04 (1:52.52) 28.88 (1:51.81) 1:52.52 1:51.81

This improves on her finish at the last SC World Championships back in 2016 where she placed 5th in the final in 1:53.79.