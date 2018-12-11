Ariarne Titmus Breaks Commonwealth Record In 200 Freestyle

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Australian Ariarne Titmus moved up from 3rd to 1st on the final 50 of the women’s 200 free final at the Short Course World Championships, winning the gold medal in a time of 1:51.38 which stands as a new Commonwealth, Oceanian and Australian National Record.

Previously, the record for all three had belonged to Emma McKeon, who went 1:51.66 at the 2015 Australian SC Championships.

Titmus moves into #4 all-time in the event, trailing only Olympic gold medalists Sarah Sjostrom, Federica Pellegrini and Katinka Hosszu.

It was Mallory Comerford (USA) and Femke Heemskerk (NED) who Titmus passed over the last 50 metres in the final, as they ended up winning silver and bronze in 1:51.81 and 1:52.36 respectively. The swim for Comerford re-broke her American Record from the heats.

This is the second World Championship medal of Titmus’ career after winning bronze on the 4×200 free relay at the 2017 LC World Championships in Budapest.

