Codia Unico Italiano Che Va In Finale-Tutti I Risultati Del Day2

Olympic Gold Medalist Cameron van der Burgh Announces Retirement 2012 Olympic breaststroke champion Cameron van der Burgh has announced his retirement from competitive swimming.

Gallagher Steps Up To Lower Hours-Old African Record En Route To Final Erin Gallagher of South Africa continued to impress tonight in Hangzhou, lowering her own hours-old National and Continental Record in the women’s 100m freestyle.

Nakamura Becomes Fastest SCM Japanese Man Ever 24-year-old Katsumi Nakamura fired off the fastest 50m freestyle time ever by a Japanese man.

Carraro Breaks Italian Record For 3rd Consecutive Time In 50 BR Final Martina Carraro broke the Italian 50 breast records in the heats, semi and final, culminating in a bronze medal.

Dressel Blasts 20.43 Leading Off Mixed Relay, Fastest USA Time Ever While it may not count officially, Dressel’s 20.43 makes him the fastest American ever in the short course 50m free.

2018 SC Worlds: Day Two Finals Live Recap 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships Tuesday, December 11th- Sunday, December 16th Hangzhou, China Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International…