Kelsi Dahlia Shatters Her 200 Fly American Record, Now #4 All-Time

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Just minutes after swimming on the world record setting 200 medley relay at the beginning of the 2nd finals session, Kelsi Dahlia was back in the water in the women’s 200 fly final.

She went-to-head with defending champ Katinka Hosszu, just like she did two years ago in Windsor, and had one of the fastest swims in history as she smashed her American Record from 2016 of 2:02.89 in 2:01.73. Hosszu did end up clipping her for the gold however, clocking 2:01.60. The two were never separated by more than one-tenth of a second through the 50, 100 and 150m walls of the race.

At the 2016 Championships, Hosszu won the gold in 2:02.15 over Dahlia’s 2:02.89.

In the historical rankings, Dahlia moves up from 6th to 4th all-time. Hosszu was just under half a second off her lifetime best and Hungarian National Record of 2:01.12 from the 2014 Championships.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, WOMEN’S 200 FLY