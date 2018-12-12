U.S. Women Smash World Record In 4×50 Medley Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

The American quartet of Olivia SmoligaKatie MeiliKelsi Dahlia and Mallory Comerford came together to obliterate the world record in the women’s 4×50 medley relay, clocking a time of 1:42.38 to slash 0.89 seconds off the mark of 1:43.27.

That record was set by the American squad two years ago in Windsor who won gold, with Dahlia being the only remaining member from that team.

On the lead-off, Smoliga’s 50 back split of 25.97 broke the American Record set by Ali DeLoof on that 2016 relay. Check out a full split comparison below:

USA, 2016 SC Worlds USA, 2018 SC Worlds
Ali DeLoof – 26.12 Olivia Smoliga – 25.97
Lilly King – 28.78 Katie Meili – 29.29
Kelsi Worrell (Dahlia) – 24.44 Kelsi Dahlia – 24.02
Katrina Konopka – 23.93 Mallory Comerford – 23.10
1:43.27 1:42.38

The runner-ups from China broke the Asian Record once again in 1:44.31, taking down the 1:45.53 mark that they had set in the prelims.

Sprintdude9000

You could argue the ‘true’ world record was the 1:42.69 European record set by the Netherlands in 2009 (albeit set prior to FINA recognising 4×50 medley WRs)

Great swim from USA regardless!

EDIT: typo correction

48 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

they did not even have Lilly King here ….amazing relay !!!

19 minutes ago

